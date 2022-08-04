Kingsley Coman chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman has delivered his verdict on the eternal Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate. Speaking to ESPNFC's 'You have to Answer' series, he picked the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) talisman over Ronaldo.

However, there was not much time to explain his choice, as it was one of the many rapid-fire questions that were presented to the Frenchman.

Unlike some of the players who have weighed in on the debate having played with either one of them or both, Coman has not shared the pitch with either.

Coman has played for Cristiano Ronaldo's former club Juventus and is an academy product of Lionel Messi's current club PSG.

When asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he was to the point in his reply.

"Messi".

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to divide opinion among fans and pundits alike. They have dominated the Ballon d'Or awards over the last two decades and are showing little sign of slowing down.

FIFA 2022 World Cup might prove to be the last dance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the big prize

Kingsley Coman was injured when France won the World Cup in 2018 and will be hoping to play a key role in the title defense this time around. He has been in solid form with Bayern Munich, winning seven Bundesliga titles in a row and also picking up the UEFA Champions League title in the 2019-20 season.

The FIFA World Cup is the one big prize missing from the resume of both Ronaldo and Messi. They will likely be making their final appearance in the competition later this year in Qatar.

Messi had a poor goalscoring run last season, finding the back of the net just six times in his debut Ligue 1 with PSG. He looked sharp in the pre-season and will be looking to reach double-digits this term.

Ronaldo's future with Manchester United seems to be in limbo at the moment despite him finishing as the top-scorer across all competitions for the Premier League side.

Both PSG and Manchester United kick off their league campaigns over the weekend and both stars expected to be involved.

