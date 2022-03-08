Klopp and Liverpool aiming to finish the job against Inter Milan after first-leg escape

Liverpool are currently operating at a level that many teams across Europe can only dream of. They're so good, in fact, that they can play poorly and still manage to win games.

They did it against Norwich City. They did it again against Chelsea and they certainly rode their luck when they faced Inter Milan in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

It was a game where the Nerazzurri dominated for larger parts, only for the Reds to turn up in the final 20 minutes and go on to win by two goals to nil.

The second leg may turn out differently, but it's going to be a tall order for Simone Inzaghi and his side as they bid to overturn the tie, especially at Anfield.

Reds have one leg in quarter-finals

Winning 2-0 in Italy gives Liverpool a huge advantage to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. It'll take an unfathomable level of capitulation for the Reds to throw it away.

Jurgen Klopp's side will also go into the game in better form than their opponents. While the Reds are on a 13-game winning streak in all competitions, the story is different for Inter Milan.

The Nerazzurri have just one win in their last six games, a poor run that has seen them lose their spot as league leaders in Serie A.

All this makes the Reds overwhelming favorites to advance, and the comfortable first-leg scoreline means they already have one foot in the next round.

Liverpool aim to finish the job

It is rare for a team to lose by a two-goal margin at home and progress to the next stage of the Champions League. This is why the Reds will be aiming to finish the job at Anfield.

Any attempt to underestimate Inter could, however, badly backfire, as the Italian side proved in the first leg that they are capable of hurting Liverpool.

"It is so important that everyone inside this stadium tonight, with Liverpool in their hearts, is ready to give all they have to ensure we progress in this competition," Klopp said, as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com.

"This is players, management and supporters. If anyone has even a tiny percentage of complacency or entitlement, please stay away. We face a ruthless team, with elite mindset players, used to winning, with know-how of how to do what it takes in this competition and with a manager who is exceptional at building a plan to complete a job.

"Anyone who watched the first leg knows this also. This tie is alive and it is there to be attacked and won."

Inter Milan will need a miracle to overturn the 2-0 defeat they suffered in the first leg, but this is football and nothing can be ruled out. For Liverpool, though, it is more about finishing what they started a fortnight ago.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar