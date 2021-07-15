Koln vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Koln are set to play Bayern Munich at the MS-Technologie-Arena on Saturday in a friendly game.

Koln last played an official game in May, when they beat Holstein Kiel 5-1 in the second leg of the Bundesliga Relegation play-offs. A first-half brace from Swedish striker Sebastian Andersson and goals from Germany international Jonas Hector, centre-back Rafael Czichos and Tunisian midfielder Ellyes Skhiri secured the win for Koln. South Korean attacker Lee Jae-sung scored the consolation goal for Holstein Kiel.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, beat Augsburg 5-2 in their most recent official game. An own goal from Dutch centre-back Jeffrey Gouweleeuw and goals from attacker Serge Gnabry, midfielder Joshua Kimmich, French winger Kingsley Coman and Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski sealed the deal for Bayern Munich.

Germany international Andre Hahn and forward Florian Niederlechner scored the consolation goals for Augsburg.

Koln vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

In 20 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost two and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Bayern Munich beating Koln 5-1. A goal from Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and braces from striker Robert Lewandowski and forward Serge Gnabry ensured victory for Bayern Munich. Tunisia international Ellyes Skhiri scored the sole goal for Koln.

Koln form guide: yet to play

Bayern Munich form guide: yet to play

Koln vs Bayern Munich Team News

Koln

Koln will be missing Slovakian forward Ondrej Duda, who represented his nation at the Euros. There are doubts over the availability of Belgian centre-back Sebastiaan Bornauw, Serbian defender Sava-Arangel Cestic and defender Jannes Horn who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jannes Horn, Sava-Arangel Cestic

Suspended: None

Not available: Ondrej Duda

Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will be without a few players. German stars Joshua Kimmich, Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Leon Goretzka, Niklas Sule and Serge Gnabry, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and the French contingent of Corentin Tolisso, Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez all took part in the Euros and will not be available for this game. Hernandez is nursing an injury as well. Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies is out with an injury.

Injured: Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: Benjamin Pavard, Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane, Niklas Sule, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski

Koln vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Koln Predicted XI (4-3-3): Timo Horn, Kingsley Ehizibue, Jorge Mere, Rafael Czichos, Noah Katterbach, Jonas Hector, Salih Ozcan, Dejan Ljubicic, Mark Uth, Anthony Modeste, Florian Kainz

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sven Ulreich, Chris Richards, Dayot Upamecano, Bouna Sarr, Christopher Scott, Marc Roca, Michael Cuisance, Omar Richards, Oliver Batista Meier, Joshua Zirkzee, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Koln vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Koln managed to survive last season, and will be keen to avoid a similar situation this time around. They have reliable players in the form of Timo Horn and Jonas Hector and they will once again be key next season.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have entered a new era under the management of Julian Nagelsmann. Long-serving players Jerome Boateng, David Alaba and Javi Martinez have all departed the club, and the likes of Dayot Upamecano and Omar Richards are the players who have been signed to replace them.

Bayern Munich should win here.

Prediction: Koln 1-3 Bayern Munich

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Edited by Abhinav Anand