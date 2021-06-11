Korea Republic vs Lebanon prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

Korea Republic and Lebanon will do battle at the Goyang Stadium in the final match of Group H in the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The home side have already secured qualification for the next round of the qualifiers. Lebanon also lead the standings in the rankings of the runners-up but need one more point to guarantee qualification to the next round.

Korea Republic come into this game on the back of a convincing 5-0 thrashing of Sri Lanka which guaranteed them qualification to the third round. Shanghai Shenhua forward Shin-Wook Kim scored a first-half brace to put the Warriors in the driving seat.

Lebanon suffered a harrowing 3-2 defeat to Turkmenistan, with all five goals in the game coming in the second half.

Korea Republic vs Lebanon Head-to-Head

This will be the 12th meeting between the sides and Korea Republic have a much better record with seven wins to their name. Lebanon were victorious on just one occasion, while three games have ended in a draw.

The first leg meeting between the sides ended in a goalless draw back in November 2019.

The home side have got back to winning ways with consecutive victories, bringing their total to four wins from their last five games. Lebanon have just one win in the same run of games.

Korea Republic form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Lebanon form guide: L-W-D-L-D

Korea Republic vs Lebanon Team News

Korea Republic

Coach Paulo Bento called up 27 players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Midfielder Na Sang-ho was initially called up but pulled out due to injury. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Tottenham forward Heung-min Son was rested for the entirety of the game against Sri Lanka but could be back to lead the line alongside Kim.

Injury: Na Sang-ho

Suspension: none

Lebanon

Coach Jamal Taha called up 23 players to his latest international squad. Al-Ahed midfielder Nour Mansour is, however, unavailable for selection following his second-half dismissal against Turkmenistan.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Nour Mansour

Korea Republic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jo Hyeon-Woo (GK); Kim Tae-Hwan, Lee Yong, Kim Min-Jae, Lee Ki-Je; Jung Woo-Young, Nam Tae-Hee, Chang-Hoon Kwon; Son Heung-Min, Hwang Ui-Jo, Hwang Hee-Chan

Lebanon Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mehdi Khalil (GK); Joan Oumari, Kassem El Zein, Alexander Michel, Maher Sabra; Nader Matar, Mohamed Haidar, Bassel Jradi, Hussain Monther; Soony Saad, Hilal El-Helwe

Korea Republic vs Lebanon Prediction

Korea Republic have gotten back to their best after a shaky run earlier in the qualifiers. Home advantage could also factor heavily in their favor.

Lebanon have shown enough wherewithals that could possibly trouble the home side but we are predicting a victory for South Korea.

Prediction: Korea Republic 3-1 Lebanon

