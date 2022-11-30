Korea Republic vs Portugal Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 45 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Portugal will look to secure the top spot in Group H when they lock horns with Korea Republic on Friday.

It's a must-win game for Korea Republic as far as their chances of progressing to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are concerned. After picking up just a single point from their first two games against Uruguay and Ghana, they simply cannot afford to falter.

Paulo Bento's side produced a valiant effort against Ghana on Monday but ultimately lost the game by a 3-2 scoreline.

Korea would also need Uruguay to either win or draw their game against Ghana and even then, potential progression would come down to goal difference.

Meanwhile, Portugal have already booked a berth in the round of 16 and are now focused on securing the top spot in the group. A Bruno Fernandes brace helped Fernando Santos' men beat Uruguay 2-0 on Monday.

They will finish at the top of Group H if they can muster a draw against Korea Republic. But their opponents are likely to leave no stone unturned as they make a final push for progression to the knockout stages.

Korea Republic vs Portugal Head-to-Head stats

Korea Republic and Portugal have clashed just once to date. It was a group-stage encounter at the 2002 FIFA World Cup and Korea Republic won the game 1-0.

Korea would ideally want a repeat of the same but this Portuguese side have enough quality to exact revenge for their loss from 20 years ago.

Korea Republic form guide: L-D-W-W-D

Portugal form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Korea Republic vs Portugal Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

Korea Republic are staring at the possibility of facing a group stage exit for the fourth time in five World Cups. The last time Portugal and Korea Republic met was in the 2002 FIFA World Cup and the latter won the game to finish top of their group.

That 1-0 loss against Korea Republic is the only defeat Portugal have conceded in their five previous meetings with Asian opposition. They have won three and drawn one. Korea Republic, on the other hand, have registered just five victories in 23 matches against European sides. They have lost 12 and drawn six.

Portugal have won all three of their group-stage matches just twice in the past. They did it in 1966 and 2006.

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has two goals and two assists to his name in two appearances so far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has arguably been Portugal's best player so far in the tournament.

