Korea Republic vs Turkmenistan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

Korea Republic will host Turkmenistan in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways, having suffered a harrowing 3-0 defeat to Japan in an international friendly in March.

Turkmenistan have not been in action since picking up a 2-0 victory against Sri Lanka in a World Cup qualifier way back in November 2019. Abdy Bashimov and Altymyrat Annadurdyyew got on the scoresheet to give the Greens all three points.

The result will go a long way in determining who secures progression to the next round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers from Group H.

Turkmenistan currently lead the way in the table with nine points from five games. Korea Republic are just behind, having garnered eight points from four matches.

Korea Republic vs Turkmenistan Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on four occasions in the past and Korea Republic have a better record with three wins. Turkmenistan have one win to their name but the two sides are yet to play out a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in September 2019 when goals from Sang-Ho Na and Woo-Young Jung gave South Korea a 2-0 away win.

South Korea have been in relatively good form, with four wins registered in their last six games. Turkmenistan are currently on a run of three games unbeaten.

Korea Republic form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Turkmenistan form guide: W-W-D-L-L

Korea Republic vs Turkmenistan Team News

Korea Republic

Coach Paulo Bento called up 27 players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The squad is headlined by team captain and Tottenham forward Son Heung-min.

Midfielder Na Sang-ho was initially called up but pulled out due to injury. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injury: Na Sang-ho

Suspension: None

Turkmenistan

Captain Arslanmyrat Amanov will lead the Turkmeni delegation. He will be supported by the likes of former Slavia Prague midfielder Ruslan Mingazov and Altymyrat Annadurdyyev.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Korea Republic vs Turkmenistan Predicted XI

Korea Republic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kim Seung-gyu (GK); Kim Young-gwon, Lee Yong, Kim Min-jae, Hong Chul; Jung Woo-young, Nam Tae-hee, Hwang Hee-chan; Son Heung-min, Kim Shin-wook, Hwang Ui-jo

Turkmenistan Predicted XI (4-5-1): Mammet Orazmuhammedow (GK); Mekan Saparow, Sohrat Soyunow, Guycmyrat Annagulyyew, Serdar Annaorazow; Wezirgeldi Ylyasow, Ruslan Mingazow, Arslanmyrat Amanov, Altymyrat Annadurdyyew, Resul Hojayew; Wahyt Orazsahedow

Turkmenistan have been one of the surprise packages of the AFC's section of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. However, the Korean Republic have several proven players that can make the difference on home turf.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Korea Republic 2-0 Turkmenistan

