Krasnodar vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Krasnodar and Dinamo Zagreb will trade tackles at the Krasnodar Stadium in the first leg of their round-of-32 tie on Thursday.

A place in the Europa League round of 16 is on offer for the winner of the tie.

The hosts dropped to this stage of the competition following their third-place finish in Group E of the UEFA Champions League last year. Dinamo Zagreb finished top of Group K in the Europa League to book their spot in this round.

The Russian Premier League has been on a winter break since December, which means that Krasnodar have not been in competitive action for almost two months.

The Black-Greens have kept themselves busy with friendly fixtures, posting a 3-2 victory over Lokomotiv Tbilisi in their most recent fixture.

Dinamo Zagreb were 1-0 victors over Osijek in the Croatian top-flight last weekend, with a 15th-minute strike by Mislav Orsic giving them all three points.

Krasnodar vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between these two sides in continental competition.

Krasnodar have won four and drawn two of their seven friendly games, with their sole defeat coming in a 4-0 thrashing by Lokomotiv Moscow.

Dinamo Zagreb have been in fine form domestically. A run of five wins from their last six games has helped them hold a three-point advantage at the summit of the standings.

Krasnodar form guide (friendlies): W-L-W-D-W

Dinamo Zagreb form guide (league): W-W-W-L-W

Krasnodar vs Dinamo Zagreb Team News

Krasnodar

The hosts have four players ruled out through injury. Christian Ramirez (knee), Kaio (hip), Ari (hip) and Dmitriy Stostsky (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Murad Musayev.

Injuries: Ari, Dmitriy Stostky, Christian Ramirez, Kaio

Suspension: None

Dinamo Zagreb

Defender Sadegh Moharrami is the only injury concern for the Croatian champions.

There are no suspension worries for Dinamo Zagreb.

Injury: Sadegh Moharrami

Suspension: None

Krasnodar vs Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI

Krasnodar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yevgeni Gorodov (GK); Yevgeni Chernov, Alyaksandr Martynovich, Yegor Sorokin, Igor Smolnikov; Tonny Vilhena, Yury Gazinsky; Viktor Claesson, Remy Cabella, Wanderson; Marcus Berg

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic (GK); Rasmus Lauritsen, Josko Gvardiol, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Dino Peric; Iyayi Believe Atiemwen, Arijan Ademi, Luka Ivanusec; Lovro Majer, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic

Krasnodar vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

The fact that Krasnodar have been out of action for such a long time is bound to have an impact. The players will be lacking the requisite match fitness for a game of this magnitude.

Neither side is exactly famed for their goalscoring prowess but home advantage could see the Russians nick a draw against Dinamo Zagreb.

Prediction: Krasnodar 1-1 Dinamo Zagreb