Krasnodar vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League returns with another round of fixtures this week as Sevilla take on Krasnodar at the Krasnodar Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have been inconsistent in the recent past and will need to get their act together in this fixture.

Sevilla are currently level on points with Chelsea at the top of Group E in the UEFA Champions League table and have a point to prove going into this game. The Andalusian outfit picked up an important 4-2 victory against Celta Vigo over the weekend and will be intent on taking all three points away from this game.

Krasnodar have not been at their best in the Russian Premier League and face an uphill battle to qualify to the knock-out stages of the UEFA Champions League. The Russian outfit scraped past Tambov in its previous game on Saturday and cannot afford to slip up in this game.

Krasnodar vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Sevilla and Krasnodar have locked horns on a total of three occasions on the European stage with the Spaniard winning two games against their Russian opponents. Krasnodar have defeated Sevilla on only one occasion and will have to step up to the plate in this game.

The reverse fixture between these two teams before the international break ended in an exhilarating 3-2 victory for Sevilla. Youssef En-Nesyri scored twice on the day and will play an important role in this game.

Krasnodar form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Sevilla form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Krasnodar vs Sevilla Team News

Krasnodar have a strong squad

Krasnodar

Krasnodar will have to do without Sergey Petrov this week against Sevilla. Matvey Safonov is yet to return a negative test for the coronavirus and Dmitriy Stotskiy also remains doubtful for this game.

Injured: Sergey Petrov, Matvey Safonov

Doubtful: Dmitriy Stotskiy

Suspended: None

Jesus Navas cannot play a part in this game

Sevilla

Sevilla captain Jesus Navas was sent off in his previous game against Krasnodar and is suspended for this fixture. The Andalusians will also have to do without Carlos Fernandez going into this game.

Injured: Carlos Fernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jesus Navas

Krasnodar vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Krasnodar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yevgeni Gorodov; Igor Smolnikov, Yegor Sorokin, Aleksandr Martynovich, Evgeniy Chernov; Yuri Gazinskiy, Tonny Vilhena; Shapi Suleymanov, Kristoffer Olsson, Cristian Ramirez; Marcus Berg

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Vaclik; Aleix Vidal, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Marcos Acuna; Joan Jordan, Fernando Reges, Oliver Torres; Lucas Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri, Munir El Haddadi

Krasnodar vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have an exceptional squad and will take plenty of heart from their stunning comeback against Krasnodar in the previous meeting between the two sides. Jesus Navas was sent off on the day and his absence could potentially have an impact on the Spanish side's fortunes.

Krasnodar have not been at their defensive best this season and will need to take it up a notch to stand a chance against their opponents this week. Sevilla have improved under Julen Lopetegui and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Krasnodar 1-2 Sevilla

