KuPS vs Midtjylland Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025

KuPS will invite Midtjylland to Kuopio Football Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifying playoffs on Thursday. The Wolves recorded a 4-0 home win in the first leg last week.

The hosts bounced back well from their loss in the first leg and registered a 3-1 away win over Jaro in the Veikkausliiga. They are assured of a place in the UEFA Conference League even if they suffer a defeat in this match, which would mark their first appearance in the group phase of a UEFA competition.

The visitors continued their winning form in the Danish Superliga with a 4-2 triumph over Silkeborg on Sunday, extending their winning streak in all competitions to four games. Darío Osorio, who scored in the first leg, was on the scoresheet against Silkeborg also.

KuPS vs Midtjylland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The hosts have won just one of their seven meetings against Danish teams in European competitions.

The visitors, meanwhile, have a 100% record in three meetings against Finnish teams.

The Wolves have won four of their five games in Europa League qualifiers this season, scoring 12 goals.

KuPS are on a seven-game winning streak at home in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten record across all competitions this season.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in six of their last nine games in European qualifiers. They have kept four clean sheets in that period.

The visitors have lost just one of their last six away games in European qualifiers.

KuPS vs Midtjylland Prediction

The Yellow-Black failed to score for the first time this month in their loss in the first leg last week and will look to find the back of the net in this home game. Notably, they have a perfect record at home in qualifiers across the UEFA Champions League and Europa League this season, winning three games while keeping clean sheets.

Ulvene are on a four-game winning streak, scoring 12 goals while keeping three clean sheets. They have won their two away games in Europa League qualifiers this season, scoring five goals, and will look to continue that form here.

Considering the visitors' better European record and current goalscoring form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: KuPS 1-2 Midtjylland

KuPS vs Midtjylland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Midtjylland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

