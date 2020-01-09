Kylian Mbappe addresses Liverpool links, Atletico Mineiro confirm signing of Reds youngster and more: Liverpool Transfer News Roundup, 9th January 2020

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Liverpool transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Premier League leaders today.

Kylian Mbappe responds to Liverpool links

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has addressed rumours claiming he is set for a departure from Paris Saint-Germain, amid interest from Liverpool.

The France international, who is contracted to the Ligue 1 giants until 2022, has also been heavily linked with Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez reportedly keen on bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 21-year-old is yet to sign a contract extension at PSG but the club is hopeful that he will sign an extension when the time comes. When asked about his future, the World Cup winner said via The Mirror,

"I simply want to play football and focus on the season. It is January, it's the start of the final sprint where there are titles to play for. Therefore it's not the moment to make waves.

"The club is calm and serene, everyone is pulling in the same direction, so talking about things that are off the pitch is not very realistic and not very beneficial for the team."

Also Read: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool: Combined XI | Premier League 2019-20

Atletico Mineiro confirm the signing of Allan from Liverpool

Allan

Atletico Mineiro have confirmed the signing of Allan from Liverpool, the Brazilian club confirmed on Thursday. The 22-year-old has never made a single appearance for the Merseyside giants and was subsequently loaned out to clubs like Hertha Berlin, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Fluminense.

Advertisement

📄✍🏾 ALLAN É GALO DOIDO!



O #Galo confirma a contratação do meio-campista Allan, junto ao Liverpool, da Inglaterra. Destaque no Brasileirão 2019 pelo alto número de passes certos, o jogador assina com o Atlético até dezembro de 2023. pic.twitter.com/H9tKoim6lE — Atlético (@Atletico) January 9, 2020

Atletico Mineiro have now signed the midfielder permanently after agreeing to a £2.5 million deal that runs until December 2023.

Allan arrived at Anfield from Internacional back in 2015 but his progress with the Reds was halted due to work permit issues as well as adjustment problems.

Liam Millar returns from Kilmarnock as loan stint is cut short

Liam Millar

Liverpool forward Liam Millar has returned to his parent club after his loan spell with Kilmarnock was cut short by six months.

The 20-year-old joined the Scottish Premiership club after signing an undefined long-term contract with the Reds in January last year. He has since scored one goal in 22 appearances for the East Ayrshire-based club.

We can confirm Liam Millar has returned to the club from his loan spell with @KilmarnockFC. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 8, 2020

The Canada international was originally scheduled to remain at Rugby Park until the summer but Liverpool have announced that he has been recalled, thereby concluding his second spell at the club.

Meanwhile, Isaac Christie-Davies has joined Cercle Brugge on loan until the end of the season and will spend the remainder of the present campaign with the Belgium Pro League outfit.

Isaac Christie-Davies has joined @cercleofficial on loan until the end of the season.



Good luck, Isaac! 🙌https://t.co/FbrFr4NShO — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 8, 2020

Follow the latest transfer rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog