Kylian Mbappe appears to drop hint on PSG future through Instagram story amid Real Madrid interest

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe took to his Instagram account to share his club's fixtures for the 2022-23 season. Despite rumours of a potential move to Real Madrid, the player's social media post could indicate otherwise.

The Frenchman's contract at PSG expires in the summer of 2024, and the player has stated that he will not trigger the one-year extension that will see him in Paris until 2025.

However, Mbappe has stated his intentions of honouring his current agreement. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on June 15 that the player expects to be at the Parisian club come the start of next season.

"At the moment, I’ve only one option: staying at PSG. I plan to be there when the season starts," says Mbappe.

Should the player choose to remain at the Parc des Princes for another season, PSG could lose their star man on a free next summer.

Spanish outlet MARCA suggested a potential move for the 24-year-old World Cup winner to Premier League club Liverpool, with The Reds willing to offer over $300 million for the player (via News 18).

Overall, Mbappe has scored 212 goals and provided 98 assists from his 260 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 club. Although the former AS Monaco man has not get his hands on the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy with PSG, he has managed to win 13 major trophies during his stay.

This includes five League titles, three French Cups, three Super Cups and two League Cups.

Lucas Hernandez to complete PSG move

PSG celebrate France's Ligue 1 trophy

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on Thursday (June 29) that Lucas Hernandez's move to PSG is imminent, and the player will sign a contract with the Parisian club till 2026.

The central defender had a tough time at Bayern Munich last season after picking up a knee injury during France's World Cup group-stage clash against Australia last year.

The Frenchman made just 11 appearances for the Bundesliga club last season, missing every game for his club post-World Cup. The 27-year-old has made 107 appearances for the Bavarian club, managing 38 clean sheets.

The former Atletico Madrid defender won 10 major during his stay in Munich, including four Bundesliga titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy, among others.

