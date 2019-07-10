Kylian Mbappe News: PSG's Sporting director says he cannot promise the French star will sign a contract extension

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain's Sporting director Leanardo has admitted that he cannot guarantee that star forward Kylian Mbappe will renew his contract.

In case you didn't know...

With 39 goals and 17 assists in 43 appearances, Mbappe enjoyed arguably his best individual campaign with PSG in 2018/19. The French forward racked up 33 goals in Ligue 1, which saw him finishing second in the race for the European Golden Shoe. Lionel Messi eventually won the award with 36 goals in the La Liga.

PSG were able to secure the Ligue 1 title easily, although Neymar was not available for a major portion of the campaign due to injury. It goes without saying that the 20-year-old was decisive for the French giants and remains central to their future plans.

Despite PSG's shocking exits from the cup competitions in the previous campaigns, the French star was sensational throughout the season. He has three years left on his current contract and has openly admitted that he would like to have more responsibility at the Parc des Princes.

The heart of the matter...

Mbappe has been linked with Real Madrid since Zinedine Zidane took over and PSG's sporting director has claimed that he can't promise that the French forward will renew his contract.

Speaking in an interview, Leanardo said:

"It's not a question of knowing whether [his contract] is a priority or not. Mbappe is here. He's very important for the club and there's no debate [over his importance]."

"He's returned to training with a super-positive attitude, with a smile. He's charismatic. People really like him and it's important to have a player like him in your team."

When he was asked about whether Mbappe will sign a contract extension, Leanardo replied,

"I don't make promises. For two reasons. Firstly because I don't represent everyone at the club and secondly because I don't make promises without being sure I can fulfil them."

"The only thing that interests me is the present, the now."

What's next?

It is unlikely that Real Madrid will try to rope in Mbappe in the current transfer window but one cannot rule out a possible move for the Frenchman in the near future.