Kylian Mbappe: One for the future

Mbappe with the Best Young Player Award at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Not many teenage footballers can boast about winning two consecutive league titles followed by a World Cup. Then again, Kylian Mbappe is no ordinary teenager. Ever since making his professional debut for Monaco at the age of 16, Kylian has never looked back.

Becoming Monaco's youngest-ever first team player as well as their youngest-ever scorer, the French sensation showed huge potential early on in his career.

Manchester City FC v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

The 2016-17 season saw Mbappe announcing himself on the world stage through astonishing performances in the Champions League helping his team go as far as the semi-finals of the elite competition. He ended his season with a tally of 26 goals from 44 matches as Monaco went on to win their first league title in seventeen years.

The devastating trio

He became the 2nd most expensive player after Neymar when PSG signed him on a season loan and subsequently paid a whopping €180 million for an official transfer.

Mbappe went on to win the Ligue 1 title with PSG in his first season forming a formidable trio alongside Neymar and Cavani and managing 21 goals in 44 appearances.

Mbappe after scoring in the World Cup final against Croatia

Perhaps his performances for France in the 2018 FIFA World Cup made the most impact in the footballing world with many pundits, experts, players and managers praising him unanimously for his electrifying pace along with his ability to tear defences with it, a sharp eye for goal and his decisive finishing.

Mbappe did not just win the Best Young Player Award at the World Cup, he won the hearts of millions of football fans who can be assured that the game's future is in safe hands as Mbappe is among those who will represent it.

If he continues performing, adapting and improving simultaneously, his idol would be really proud. His idol?

Cristiano Ronaldo.

A young Mbappe meeting his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time