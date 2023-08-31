Kylian Mbappe ready to sign new PSG deal with release clause amid Real Madrid interest - Reports

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to sign a new deal at PSG this summer amid interest from Real Madrid. The Ligue1 side are ready to add a release clause for next summer for the striker in case he wants to leave.

As per a report by Tuttomercatoweb's Marco Conterio, PSG are in active talks with Mbappe over a new deal that would see him extend his stay at the club. They do not want to lose him for free next summer when his current deal expires.

However, the new deal will have a release clause added to it if Real Madrid, or any other club, want to buy the player next summer. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was adamant that they would not allow Mbappe to play this season unless he agreed a new deal. He said:

"We want him to stay, but he can't leave for free. That was our verbal agreement, and he expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free."

Now, with the Frenchman back in the starting XI, it looks like they are in talks over a new deal and should get things sorted soon.

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe wants to stay at PSG this season

PSG were adamant that they would sell Kylian Mbappe this summer if he did not pen a new deal. The reports emerged after the Frenchman confirmed his plans to leave the club at the end of the season.

However, he added that there were no plans to leave and he had not asked the club to sell him this summer. He said:

"I didn't ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid. I just confirmed that I don't want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I'm happy to stay here next season."

He added:

"Am I going to leave PSG? I've already answered, I've said that my objective is to stay at PSG, that's my only option at the moment. I'm ready to come back when preseason resumes. I didn't think a letter killed anyone or that I had offended anyone."

Reports in FootballTransfers earlier this on Thursday suggested that Real Madrid were afraid of Chelsea hijacking their deal for Kylian Mbappe.