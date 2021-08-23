Kylian Mbappe set to sign pre-contract with Real Madrid - Reports

Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe have been heavily linked over the last couple of weeks. As it stands, it looks like things could happen very fast between the two parties as regards the Frenchman's potential transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Le Parisien (via Sport Bible), Kylian Mbappe could sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid on January 1 as the attacker looks to complete his blockbuster switch from Paris Saint-Germain.

🚨🚨| Real Madrid have NOT made any offer for Kylian Mbappé because they KNOW PSG will NOT sell him this summer. The club is now waiting for January 1st to sign him on a pre-contract so that he can join Madrid on July 1st, 2022. @le_Parisien #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 22, 2021

The story mentions that the Spanish giants are yet to make an official approach to sign the player because they are aware that PSG won't be open to selling him this summer. Hence, their plan is to wait until January 1, 2022, so they can tie him to a pre-contract.

It is worth noting that Kylian Mbappe's current contract with Paris Saint-Germain will expire next summer, which means he can leave for free at the end of the current campaign and will be allowed to hold talks with suitors immediately after the turn of the year.

Kylian Mbappe has told PSG he wants to leave at the end of the season, according to The Times 😱 pic.twitter.com/d5EJfljuID — Goal (@goal) September 13, 2020

The winger has been linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout the summer. As per recent reports, the Frenchman has already held talks with the hierarchy at the Parc des Princes to inform them of his intention to leave.

Although many clubs, including the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, are also said to be monitoring his situation, Real Madrid appear to be in pole position to lure him away from the French capital.

The attacker could leave Paris Saint-Germain for free next summer

Kylian Mbappe: the next big superstar at Real Madrid?

It is easy to see why Real Madrid have prioritized the signing of Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman has been one of the best attackers in Europe over the last couple of years and there's no doubt he will add a lot to the team presently at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In addition to his footballing abilities, the attacker also has a good marketing value and superstar profile, which perfectly suits Real Madrid's 'Galacticos' policy. Should he make the switch to the Spanish capital, Mbappe will surely become the face of the club and one of the biggest superstars in La Liga.

