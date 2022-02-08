Kylian Mbappe 'will play' for Real Madrid even if Zinedine Zidane takes PSG job: Reports

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid next summer. The 23-year-old's current contract with the French giants is set to expire at the end of the season.

As per El Chiringuito TV, Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid in the summer even if Zidane Zidane takes up the PSG job.

The Parisians are reportedly unhappy with current head coach Mauricio Pochettino following the club's exit from the Coupe de France last week. Despite the club having a healthy 13-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, PSG's hierarchy are disappointed with their side's performances under Pochettino.

The club's officials believe the former Tottenham manager has been unable to get the most out of the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe this season. Reports have suggested PSG will replace Pochettino with Zidane after this season.

Zidane boasts a healthy resume. The Frenchman managed to guide Real Madrid to three Champions League titles and two La Liga titles during his two spells with the club. But even if he arrives in Paris, he will reportedly be without Mbappe.

PSG could look to sign Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele if Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid

According to BBC Sport, PSG view Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele as the ideal replacement for Mbappe.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £110 million in the summer of 2017. The 24-year-old's time at Barcelona has been ravaged by injuries which has hampered his progress at Camp Nou.

Despite managing to score just 31 goals in 129 appearances for Barcelona, Dembele has shown glimpses of his ability and is still considered one of the brightest young prospects in Europe.

His contract with the Catalan giants is set to expire at the end of the season, and he has thus far rejected the chance to sign an extension. Dembele was heavily linked with a move to PSG during the January transfer window, but the deal failed to materialize.

The French giants could resume their pursuit of Dembele if Mbappe leaves for Real Madrid.

