LA Galaxy sign Sacha Kljestan, Lampard looks to fill Hazard's role in January, Inter Milan willing to let Lautaro Martinez go: Football Transfer News Round-up, 12 December 2019

Nnanna Mba FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 12 Dec 2019, 08:00 IST SHARE

Borussia Dortmund v Inter: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Hello and welcome to the daily general transfer roundups on Sportskeeda.

Across the world in Los Angeles, LA Galaxy may have let go of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but they are proud to introduce their newest member of the squad: Sacha Kljestan.

In England, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has hinted on making arrangements to purchase a creative attacker to fill the hole Eden Hazard left behind at the Bridge.

The Serie A may lose one of its' most promising strikers to the La Liga as the speculations surrounding Lautaro Martinez's future continue to surge. Inter Milan have had their say on the matter, however, and are willing to let him go if he decides to move.

LA Galaxy sign free agent Sacha Kljestan

Sacha Kljestan joins LA Galaxy

The 34-year-old experienced midfielder who was a free agent was quickly snapped up by LA Galaxy after his stint with Orlando City. Kljestan, who formerly played at Anderlecht, has spent most of his career playing in the MLS. Debuting in 2007, he has also featured for the US Men's National Team, making 52 appearances so far.

Dennis te Kloese, General Manager of LA Galaxy, was excited to bring Kljestan on board:

“He is a local product that we believe will benefit us both on the field and in our locker room and we are excited to add his experience to our roster. We look forward to him joining our club.”

Frank Lampard prepares to replace Eden Hazard

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Advertisement

While the lifting of Chelsea's transfer ban is no longer news, the potential players that Blues manager Frank Lampard could buy are a constant topic of discussion. The former Blues legend himself has added a little more fuel to the fire with his statements after Chelsea's Champions League win against Lille.

Discussing the big hole Eden Hazard's exit has left at Stamford Bridge, Lampard has hinted on buying a creative attacker:

There will be discussions about where we can strengthen. The transfer window will be a bit fluid.

"It is quite clear in the summer we lost Eden Hazard who has been a huge part of scoring and creating for us in the last few seasons. We need more competition in those creative areas."

Inter Milan: We'll let Lautaro Martinez leave if he wants to

FC Internazionale v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Due to the 22-year-old's recent performances, big clubs in Europe are contemplating the possibility of purchasing him from Inter. Barcelona are reportedly looking for Luis Suarez's replacement, and the chiefs at Camp Nou have their sights set on Lautaro Martinez, who has been valued at €111 million.

Speaking about the recent speculations surrounding the star forward, sporting director Guiseppe Marotta unveiled Inter's position on the matter.

"We are Inter Milan and we don't have to sell anybody.

"That said, the future of a player is in their heads. If Lautaro wants to continue with us, we are happy with that.

At this moment, he is with us and we are happy. If he wants to take a different path, we will weigh up the situation."