La Liga 18-19: Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid - 3 reasons Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
220   //    07 Apr 2019, 05:59 IST

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

In a top of the table clash, Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid in a comprehensive 2-0 victory in the La Liga to go 11 points clear at the top of the table. For the Blaugrana, the goals were scored by Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

The match itself was a feisty contest and the first half was pretty competitive up to the 28th-minute mark, when the game-changing moment of the match happened as Diego Costa was sent off for insulting the referee. After that, it was all Barcelona but the first half ended goalless at the Camp Nou.

The second half of the match was thoroughly dominated by Barcelona and they were creating most of the goalscoring opportunities, but they lacked the critical final touch in front of goal. Meanwhile, Atletico had their chances with set pieces as Rodrigo headed an effort over the bar.

Around the 85th minute, Suarez opened the scoring for Barcelona before Messi doubled it a minute after to seal the victory for the home side and in the process, take a huge lead at the top of the La Liga table.

We discuss the three reasons for Barcelona's victory over Atletico Madrid:

#3 Diego Costa's red card


FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

When the match started, it looked like a pretty even contest as both teams were creating chances and Atletico Madrid looked very dangerous on the counter. Jordi Alba hit the post early on and Costa saw his headed effort go over the crossbar.

Then around the 30th-minute mark, Costa gave away a foul to Barcelona, he wasn't happy with the referee's decision, and went straight up to the ref, let his feelings known, and he was given his marching orders.

It was very unnecessary and unexpected from an experienced striker, who has played many games at the topmost level. After that decision, Atletico had to go in defensive mode as Costa clearly let his coach and teammates down.

