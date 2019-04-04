La Liga 2018-19: Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid: Combined XI

La Liga tabletoppers Barcelona will have the chance to extend their lead to 11 points as they will be in action against Atlético Madrid in the Camp Nou at 8.45 pm CET (at 12.15 am IST in the morning) in a Saturday night weekend fixture.

On the other hand, Diego Simeone’s men will be looking to reduce the eight-point lead to just five as they seek to lift the La Liga first time since the 2013-14 season.

The Catalan giants will come into this game on the back of a 4-4 draw against the yellow submarine, Villareal, courtesy of the stunning displays from Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. Both of them scored in stoppage time to rescue a crucial point for the Blaugranas.

Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid will come into this game in good mood after their recent 2-0 victory against Girona at the midweek.

Here is how the combined XI from both Barcelona and Atlético Madrid will look like -

Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid: Combined XI

Jan Oblak has been magnificent in the recent few years for Atlético Madrid. The 26-year-old Slovenian has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the last two seasons. Oblak has a clean sheet percentage of 56% in La Liga, which is the highest by any goalkeeper in Europe’s top five leagues.

Jordi Alba, the undisputed number one for Barcelona will surely be the left back for the combined 11 as he is probably the best in the business in his own position.

Diego Godín will be the left-sided centre half in the team. The veteran Uruguayan international has been rock-solid in the defence and his command of the defensive back line separates him from the other centre backs.

Gerard Piqué will be the automatic choice to partner Godín at the heart of the defence. The World Cup winner with Spain, has played a crucial role in Barcelona’s dominance in La Liga this campaign.

Santiago Arias of Atléti is having the best season of his career. The Columbian right back averages almost three tackles per match this campaign and his ability to defend one vs one situations makes him the first choice ahead of Roberto or Semedo.

Sergio Busquets has been a key cog in Barcelona’s success in the last decade and there is no player in the world who can replace him at his position.

Arthur MeloArtur MeloArthur Melo has become an untouchable player for Barcelona in such a short time and his ability to control the midfield makes him a better choice ahead of Thomas Partey of Atlético Madrid.

Saúl Ñíguez, the left footed Spanish midfielder, makes the cut to complete the three-man midfield. His ability to create chances in the middle of the park will provide the perfect balance for the team.

Lionel Messi does not need any kind justification or proof of why he has been picked in the combined XI. The 31-year-old Argentinian has been nothing less than sensational throughout the campaign.

Luis Suárez will be one of the two frontline attackers in the XI. The former Liverpool striker has already scored 19 goals in La Liga and provided six assists to his teammates.

Antoine Griezmann of Atlético Madrid will complete the combined XI. The French superstar is having a great season for Atléti and has netted 13 times in La Liga.

