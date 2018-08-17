La Liga 2018/19: Predicted Final Standings

La Liga is back

We are just hours away from the start of a new La Liga season. The UEFA Super Cup clash between the arch-rivals, Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid, has kickstarted the 2018/19 Spanish domestic season. Girona and Real Valladolid will play the first game of the La Liga season in a late kickoff on Friday.

It has been a busy summer transfer window for the Spanish clubs. Barcelona has made quite a few signings so far with the likes of Malcom, Clément Lenglet, Arthur, and Arturo Vidal arriving at the Nou Camp. The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus has rocked La Liga while Atletico Madrid signed Thomas Lemar in a blockbuster deal.

Deportivo, Las Palmas, and Malaga were relegated last season while Huesca, Valladolid, and Rayo Vallecano have gained promotion to the Spanish top-flight football.

With a lot of new players and new managers, it is going to be an exciting season of football in Spain.

All that being said, let’s predict how the 2018/19 La Liga season will end.

2018/19 Predicted Standings:

#20 Valladolid

#19 Huesca

#18 Leganés

#17 Rayo Vallecano

#16 Alaves

#15 Levante

#14 Espanyol

#13 Celta Vigo

#12 Athletic Bilbao

#11 Real Sociedad

#10 Eibar

#9 Girona

#8 Sevilla

#7 Getafe

#6 Villarreal

#5 Real Betis

Frosinone Calcio v Real Betis - Pre-Season Friendly

Real Betis finished sixth in La Liga last season, which is their best finish in the last 10 La Liga campaigns. Betis finished in the 15th place during the 2016/17 season but were more consistent in 2017/18.

They managed to gather 60 points in the league last season and produced some impressive displays. Los Verdiblancos will be playing in the UEFA Europa League this season and will look to continue their great run of form.

Although they have allowed their star midfielder, Fabian Ruiz, to leave the club, they signed Willian Carvalho from Sporting as a replacement. They may not have any star cast, but they play well as a team.

They will be looking to better their performance from last season and aim for a place in the UEFA Champions League.

