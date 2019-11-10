La Liga 2019-20: 3 Reasons why Barcelona beat Celta Vigo

Barca got back to winning ways against Celta

Barcelona hosted Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou on Saturday and claimed a 4-1 win.

Real Madrid had won their game before Barcelona's kicked off to go top of the table. The onus was on the Catalans to get the three points and they did just that. Lionel Messi gave Barca the lead in the first half with a penalty and they were rolling. But Celta did not go down easily and soon they were on level terms. Lucas Olaza scored a great free-kick and to make it 1-1.

But that was just the beginning of the set-piece magic for the day. Messi stepped up in first-half stoppage time to curl his free-kick in to give Barca the lead. Minutes after the second half began, he was at it again. The Argentine converted almost a carbon copy of the first free-kick to complete his hat-trick and make it 3-1. Sergio Busquets scored in the latter stages to put some gloss on the result.

Barcelona regained top spot in the league courtesy of the win despite having the same points as Real Madrid. Celta's situation is dire, as they remain in the bottom three. It was an entertaining game full of goals and here are the main reasons why Barcelona took the three points.

#3 Lionel Messi

Messi's hat-trick paved the way for the win

It's pretty obvious, really. Barcelona did not impress greatly as a team, but the individual brilliance of their captain was more than enough to get the win. The penalty was a routine goal, but the two after that were magical.

When Celta gave away the foul in first-half stoppage time, the bells should have started to ring. For any other player, that free-kick is a tough one. Messi made it seemed like a tap-in. He scored another in the next half from almost the same position and Celta were all but defeated.

Barcelona created just four chances from open play in the game and Messi created two of them. He took five shots and completed two dribbles. But the two free-kicks were the highlights and they were enough to lead his side to the win.

