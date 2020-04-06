La Liga 2019-20: 3 scenarios that could play out for Antoine Greizmann by the end of the season

Following an underwhelming first season at Barcelona, Greizmann's Catalonia future looks far from certain.

The Frenchman could possibly stay on at the club, but what other options does he have?

Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann's long-term future at Barcelona is hanging by a thread following an underwhelming first season at the Camp Nou. The former Atletico Madrid man has largely failed to live up to his €120 million price tag Barcelona dished out at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Although he clocked up 14 goals and 4 assists across all competitions before the coronavirus pandemic gripped world football, Griezmann has struggled to develop an understanding with club captain, Lionel Messi. A lack of harmony between the pair has raised doubts over the French international's future in Catalonia.

According to the reputable United States outlet, Forbes, the reigning La Liga holders are ready to give up on the French forward's services as early as this summer. In the meantime, the player seems determined to step up and improve his level of performance in order to prolong his stay with Quique Setien's side.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 possible scenarios that could play out for Antoine Greizmann in 2020/21.

# 3: Griezmann could stay at Barcelona

Lionel Messi and Griezmann goal celebration

Griezmann, who has donned the No. 17 jersey after arriving from Atletico last summer, has recently announced that he would like to wear his favourite number 7 again. During a live stream on Twitch, the left-footed forward was quoted as saying: “I would like to get the number 7 shirt again.”

His words seemingly undermines Philippe Coutinho’s future at Barcelona, considering the Brazilian, out on loan at Bayern Munich, is the present owner of the number 7 shirt. It is, however, very much a statement of intent from the Frenchman. Griezmann is desperate to find his footing and remain at the Camp Nou for the 2020-21 campaign.

The Frenchman is currently valued at between € 80-90 million, which is a sizeable markdown on the €120 million Barcelona paid to Atletico less than a year ago. With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the finances of football clubs, it remains to be seen if any club would be willing to acquire Greizmann at his present market value.

The economic ‘pandemonium’ created by the pandemic will have a massive effect on the next transfer campaign, which could inevitably lead to fewer big-money deals than usual. Indeed, the crisis that has crippled the budgets in all industries, including football, can throw Griezmann one last lifeline at the Camp Nou.

Advertisement

But, the ex-Real Sociedad man’s intention to prolong his career with Setien’s team might suffer one major setback. Messi has never been a fan of Griezmann, even though the former has refused to admit that in public. Their frequent misunderstanding on the pitch speaks for itself and that could throw a spanner in the works.

# 2: A move to Paris Saint-Germain

Juan Bernat and Neymar

Neymar’s frantic desire to reunite with Messi and Co has prompted the Catalans to seek new ways to persuade Paris Saint-Germain to sanction the transfer. Barcelona were persistent in their efforts to secure the Brazilian a move back to the Camp Nou last summer. But PSG stuck to their guns and eventually managed to fend the Blaugrana interest off.

However, the La Liga powerhouse have never abandoned their interest in the 28-year-old magician. The Blaugrana are likely to make a fresh attempt to secure Neymar's services as soon as the new transfer window opens. Various sources across Europe (including Daily Star) have confirmed that Barcelona’s newest approach includes Griezmann as an instrumental part. To bring the Samba star back. the perennial Spanish champions are reportedly lining up a tempting bid that would take Greizmann the other way.

Like his Barca counterpart, Neymar’s market value has taken a downward dip as a consequence of his injury-plagued spell at the Parc des Princes. As per Forbes, the ex-Santos man’s price tag has tumbled down and currently stands at around €160m. It is €60 million short of what PSG forked out to bring him to France in the summer of 2017.

That said, Barcelona will try to insert Griezmann in a deal and raise funds to cover the price difference by offloading Philippe Coutinho. Although PSG’s stance on this trade remains unknown, the Ligue 1 heavyweights have already made it clear that they are ready to ‘sacrifice’ Neymar to keep hold of Kylian Mbappe.

Heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, Mbappe is seen as the leader of PSG as Thomas Tuchel is ready to build his team around the French whizz-kid. The German manager had an altercation with the highly-rated Frenchman that required an open discussion in front of the squad to clear things out.

# 1: A move to the Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Barcelona are likely to make their utmost effort to sign Neymar regardless of PSG’s readiness to accept a player-plus-cash bid. But, in addition to bringing a heavy burden to the club’s financial sheets, Brazilian’s return would see Griezmann’s first-team action restricted to a minimum.

Therefore, one excludes the other. If such a scenario indeed takes place, the Frenchman could take refuge in the Premier League. Manchester United and Chelsea are both long-term admirers of his qualities and could be tempted into making offers if the opportunity presents itself.

The Red Devils were interested in snapping up the World Cup winner during his time in the Spanish capital. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new season. This is attributable to United’s interest for high-profile names in their roster which could create an opportunity to sign a player of Griezmann’s calibre.

On the other hand, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has already identified the attacking department to be in need of major reinforcements. The Blues have heavily relied upon Tammy Abraham to deliver goals this season, while Michy Batshuayi seems certain to leave Stamford Bridge when the season ends.

Olivier Giroud has deputised well in Abraham’s absence, but he is not a long-term solution by any stretch of imagination. After their hopes of landing Lyon’s Moussa Dembele suffered a blow, Chelsea may have to look for alternatives in that department. Griezmann has previously been targeted by the London outfit who could rekindle their interest in the Frenchman this summer.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea have the economic power to make a massive investment in these uncertain financial times. Thus the two Premier League giants are more than viable destinations for the Frenchman if his Barcelona stint comes to an end at the end of the season.