La Liga: 5 hyped summer signings who are struggling this season

Thibaut Courtois has struggled this season

Sometimes the pressure of moving to a big club after intense media speculation and anticipation from the fans can be too much for a player. One bad game is all it takes for the fans to jump ship and join the media in slating your every move from there on out, which is why it's imperative to get off to a good start.

However, the players in this list haven't done that. In fact, they haven't shown any of the class or talent that made their new club want to sign them in the first place, and instead, have endured a torrid time.

La Liga can be a difficult league to get used to, no matter where you're coming from. If you aren't familiar with the teams you're up against, then you're in for a real uphill climb from the get-go. Every side can offer a robust challenge, and it's down to the players out on the field to meet them with the same aggression and tenacity to ensure that they don't slip up.

Without any further adieu, here are five players who were hyped prior to signing for their new clubs but have struggled to fit in.

#5 Malcom

Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Malcom is a 22-year-old right winger who currently plays for Barcelona. He has also featured for Brazil's U23 side but is yet to make an appearance for the senior squad.

Malcom's lack of game time for Barcelona this season can be blamed on two things: injury and poor form. He has played just 10 matches and started only two, with the rest seeing him being brought on in the second half to play a handful of minutes, simply to give the starters a rest.

His one goal and two assists don't help his cause, either. When he has had opportunities in front of goal, he's failed to deliver, which has cost him his place in a highly competitive Barca side.

Age is on Malcom's side, however, so we could still see improvement from him over the next couple of seasons, with this campaign being dismissed as a mere transitionary stage.

