Neymar considering extending his contract with PSG, Barcelona asked to pay €40m for top-priority transfer target and more: Barcelona transfer news roundup, 7th January 2020

Neymar can extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

With the transfer window now in full swing, rumours are coming in thick and fast surrounding the Catalans.

Here we take a look at some of the biggest transfer news and rumours related to Barcelona making their rounds in the media.

Neymar considering new contract at PSG

Despite being heavily linked with a return to the Nou Camp, Neymar is considering the option to renew his contract with the Ligue 1 giants, Le Parisien reports.

The Brazil international is on a five-year contract with PSG through June 2022. Following months of speculation, it was understood that he will return to Barcelona in the summer but it seems that to stay with the club that made him the most expensive player in history is also an option for him now.

Dani Olmo will cost Barcelona at least €40 million

Dinamo Zagreb want at least €40 million for their wantaway star Dani Olmo. The Sun reports that Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United are all interested in the highly-rated attacker.

Though the Catalans are said to be the favourites to land him, it is understood that they are willing to fork out only €30 million to bring back their academy product.

AC Milan issue ultimatum for Todibo

AC Milan have given Barcelona a deadline of 48 hours to respond to their offer for Jean-Clair Todibo, one of their top priorities in the January window according to Sempre Milan.

The Rossoneri are clearly in the lead in the race to sign the young defender after their sporting director Frederic Massara travelled to Spain last week to meet with the player.

The club has reached an agreement in principle with the player for a €1 million per year deal. The main point of contention in this deal is Barca's insistence on the inclusion of a buy-back clause, which is something the Italian side does not agree to.

Though Milan continue their interest in the Frenchman, they will start looking at other options if they do not get a favourable response from the Catalans.

Barcelona interested in Palmeiras midfielder Matheus Fernandes

Barca are reportedly interested in Palmeiras midfielder Matheus Fernandes and have spoken with the Brazilian club about the 21-year-old Globo Esporte reports.

The club had shown an interest in the youngster back in 2017 when he was at Botafogo and have now are back for his signature after getting in touch with Palmeiras.

