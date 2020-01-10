Barcelona defender wanted by three Premier League clubs, Gareth Bale to be sold in summer and more: Football transfer news roundup, 10th January 2020

Samuel Umtiti finds himself down the pecking order at Barcelona

Hello all and welcome to Sportskeeda's football roundup for the day! Some of the biggest clubs find themselves linked with top players from across the world and here we present to you some of the latest transfer stories and rumours from across the world.

Umtiti is a transfer target for a host of Premier League clubs

Samuel Umtiti has emerged as a target for Premier League clubs Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur after finding himself pushed down the pecking order at Barcelona, as per the Dailymail.

Umtiti has started just four La Liga games this season after suffering from knee and ankle injuries and his future at the Nou Camp now looks unclear, with the 26-year-old being looked over by Ernesto Valverde in favour of his compatriot Clement Lenglet and veteran Gerard Pique at the heart of the defence.

It is also understood that the Catalans are willing to let go of the 2018 World Cup winner as he struggles to continue to get his form back.

Real Madrid still want to sell Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale

The Telegraph reports that Real Madrid would pounce on the chance to cash in on Gareth Bale in the summer, provided a buyer agrees to pay the huge transfer fee the Wales player commands.

Bale’s contract at the Bernabéu runs until 2022 and his most likely destination, should he leave before then, remains China. His agent Jonathan Barnett ruled out a move for the player this month and even admitted that a summer move seems unlikely, as per ESPN.

The former Tottenham winger was on the verge of leaving the club last season, but Madrid pulled out at the last minute. Bale's return to the Premier League seems improbable now with Manchester United cooling their interest, given his age, and any deal bring potentially too expensive for Tottenham.

Manchester United back out of Eriksen race

Christian Eriksen

Manchester United have given up the chase to sign Christian Eriksen this month, Sky Sports reports.

The Red Devils have been linked with the Denmark international for quite a while. However, despite his contract expiring at the end of the season, United have decided not to table an offer for the midfielder.

The report claims that he is now inching closer towards a move to Inter Milan, though Real Madrid are also said to be interested in his services.

Chelsea eye a move for Timo Werner

Timo Werner

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are eyeing Timo Werner as one of their major targets for the summer. The RB Leipzig striker could be available for £50 million in the summer, which is essentially a bargain, given that he has 27 goals and seven assists for club and country this season.

The Blues could trigger his release clause at the end of the season and it remains to be seen if the 23-year-old makes a move to the Premier League.

