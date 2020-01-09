Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils offer Ashley Young contract extension amid Inter Milan links

The Red Devils have offered their captain Ashley Young a one-year contract extension

Manchester United have offered Ashley Young a one-year contract extension in a bid to fend off interest from Italian titans Inter Milan, Sky Sports has reported.

Young was believed to be in transfer talks with Inter

The 34-year-old was initially understood to be in talks with the Serie A giants over a potential transfer, with his contract at Old Trafford set to expire at the end of the season.

On Wednesday, Sky in Italy reported that the Milan giants were prepared to offer the England international an 18-month deal if he signs for them in the January transfer window. The defender himself is understood to be keen on a reunion with former teammates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sánchez at the San Siro.

In an effort to prevent a third successive player from joining Antonio Conte's side, United have now offered their captain a deal to stay at the club for an additional year.

The Red Devils consider Young to be an experienced and versatile player worthy of a place in the team despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's inability to give him regular playing time.

Young was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011 after a four-year spell at Aston Villa but the player has since fallen out of favour under Solskjaer and has managed only 10 Premier League starts this season. He has made 261 total appearances for United since joining them and has won 39 caps for the England national team.

The Red Devils currently sit fifth on the Premier League table and are next scheduled to face Norwich City on Saturday.

