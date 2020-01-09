Chelsea Transfer News: Blues offered chance to sign Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Thomas Lemar

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid star Thomas Lemar this January, with fellow London giants Tottenham Hotspur also believed to be interested in the winger.

Also read: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool: Combined XI | Premier League 2019-20

Spurs have also been linked with signing Lemar in January

According to The Standard, Los Rojiblancos are open to doing business with potential suitors over a possible loan deal for Lemar. It is believed that the 24-year-old would command a loan fee of £5 million, with the Spanish giants also open to permanent deals in the region of £50 million.

The Blues are currently looking to bolster their attacking ranks after their transfer ban was halved in December last year. Frank Lampard is on the lookout for a much-needed replacement for Eden Hazard, especially as Willian and Pedro's future at Stamford Bridge is hanging in the balance.

The West London outfit has been linked with Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha but his £80 million price tag is a cause of concern for the club. Lemar is considered to be a much cheaper option and the player himself has been reported to be keen on a move to the Premier League side.

Lemar's future at the Wanda Metropolitano has been called into question after Diego Simeone admitted that the player has failed to live up to expectations. He said, "Facts speak better than words. Lemar is an important player who hasn't been able to develop his game but who has characteristics that others don't have."

"Let's hope he has a good moment when he comes back from injury. His characteristics have always excited me. But he hasn't been able to live up to expectations."

The France international has also been heavily linked with moves to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur but the former have cooled their interest after they signed Nicolas Pepe for £72 million.

Lemar is believed to be looking for a club that will offer him Champions League football, a criterion that puts Chelsea in a very favourable position in the race for his signature.

Follow the latest transfer rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog