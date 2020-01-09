×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Chelsea Transfer News: Blues offered chance to sign Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Rumors
Published Jan 09, 2020
Jan 09, 2020 IST

Thomas Lemar
Thomas Lemar

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid star Thomas Lemar this January, with fellow London giants Tottenham Hotspur also believed to be interested in the winger.

Also read: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool: Combined XI | Premier League 2019-20

Spurs have also been linked with signing Lemar in January

According to The Standard, Los Rojiblancos are open to doing business with potential suitors over a possible loan deal for Lemar. It is believed that the 24-year-old would command a loan fee of £5 million, with the Spanish giants also open to permanent deals in the region of £50 million.

The Blues are currently looking to bolster their attacking ranks after their transfer ban was halved in December last year. Frank Lampard is on the lookout for a much-needed replacement for Eden Hazard, especially as Willian and Pedro's future at Stamford Bridge is hanging in the balance.

The West London outfit has been linked with Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha but his £80 million price tag is a cause of concern for the club. Lemar is considered to be a much cheaper option and the player himself has been reported to be keen on a move to the Premier League side.

Lemar's future at the Wanda Metropolitano has been called into question after Diego Simeone admitted that the player has failed to live up to expectations. He said, "Facts speak better than words. Lemar is an important player who hasn't been able to develop his game but who has characteristics that others don't have." 

"Let's hope he has a good moment when he comes back from injury. His characteristics have always excited me. But he hasn't been able to live up to expectations."

The France international has also been heavily linked with moves to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur but the former have cooled their interest after they signed Nicolas Pepe for £72 million.

Lemar is believed to be looking for a club that will offer him Champions League football, a criterion that puts Chelsea in a very favourable position in the race for his signature.

Follow the latest transfer rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog

Chelsea Atletico Madrid Football Thomas Lemar Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Chelsea Transfer News
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
ISL 2019-20
FT GOA NOR
2 - 0
 Goa vs NorthEast United
Today BEN JAM 07:30 PM Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur
Tomorrow HYD CHE 07:30 PM Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin
11 Jan ODI MUM 07:30 PM Odisha vs Mumbai City
Premier League 2019-20
11 Jan SHE WES 01:30 AM Sheffield United vs West Ham
11 Jan CRY ARS 06:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
11 Jan CHE BUR 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Burnley
11 Jan MAN NOR 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Norwich
11 Jan TOT LIV 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
I-League 2019-20
Today MOH IND 05:00 PM Mohun Bagan vs Indian Arrows
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us