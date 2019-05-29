Barcelona make stunning Coutinho + cash bid, Real Madrid make record bid to sign defender and more La Liga news: 29 May 2019

Latest LaLiga News

All the latest La Liga news in one place!

Real Madrid ready to sell Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is the Real Madrid club captain but the Spanish giants are ready to sell him this summer. The 13-time Champions League winners are reportedly open to the sale if a 'strong economic offer' arrives reports Marca.

Florentino Perez confirmed yesterday that the Spaniard was looking to leave the Bernabeu as he had a great offer from China. However, the club were not willing to make a bid as they had to pay 100% tax on the transfer fee.

The centre-back was still keen on the move and asked if he could leave on a free transfer. The request was rejected by the president as it would set a bad example for the other players at the club.

Reports suggest that Manchester United are looking to sign the defender this summer. Juventus have also been linked with a move while rumours of Liverpool's interest have also been going around.

While United and Juventus are likely destinations, a move to Liverpool is not on the cards. The fans still haven't forgiven him for injuring Salah and the Egyptian hasn't either.

Xabi Alonso leaving Madrid for Sociedad

According to reports in AS, Xabi Alonso has decided to leave the coaching role at Real Madrid's U14 team. The Spaniard is reportedly heading to Real Sociedad this summer to take up a similar role.

The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star started his senior career at Real Sociedad and was always looking for a return. He earned his move to Liverpool after impressing at the club and is now looking to slowly get into management as well.

The midfielder retired in 2017 after playing professional football for 18 years in Spain, England and Germany.

