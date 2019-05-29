×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona make stunning Coutinho + cash bid, Real Madrid make record bid to sign defender and more La Liga news: 29 May 2019 

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
4.14K   //    29 May 2019, 22:53 IST

Latest LaLiga News
Latest LaLiga News

All the latest La Liga news in one place!

Real Madrid ready to sell Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is the Real Madrid club captain but the Spanish giants are ready to sell him this summer. The 13-time Champions League winners are reportedly open to the sale if a 'strong economic offer' arrives reports Marca.

Florentino Perez confirmed yesterday that the Spaniard was looking to leave the Bernabeu as he had a great offer from China. However, the club were not willing to make a bid as they had to pay 100% tax on the transfer fee.

The centre-back was still keen on the move and asked if he could leave on a free transfer. The request was rejected by the president as it would set a bad example for the other players at the club.

Reports suggest that Manchester United are looking to sign the defender this summer. Juventus have also been linked with a move while rumours of Liverpool's interest have also been going around.

While United and Juventus are likely destinations, a move to Liverpool is not on the cards. The fans still haven't forgiven him for injuring Salah and the Egyptian hasn't either.

Xabi Alonso leaving Madrid for Sociedad

According to reports in AS, Xabi Alonso has decided to leave the coaching role at Real Madrid's U14 team. The Spaniard is reportedly heading to Real Sociedad this summer to take up a similar role.

The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star started his senior career at Real Sociedad and was always looking for a return. He earned his move to Liverpool after impressing at the club and is now looking to slowly get into management as well.

The midfielder retired in 2017 after playing professional football for 18 years in Spain, England and Germany.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Sergio Ramos Neymar Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News
Advertisement
Barcelona to sell 6 players, PSG eye €210M move for 3 Real Madrid stars, and more La Liga news: 14 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign Bayern Munich star, Real Madrid's stunning offer for Neymar revealed and more LaLiga news: 9 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona can sign Real Madrid target for €75 million plus Coutinho, Sergio Ramos goes to war with the Galacticos and more Real Madrid transfer news: May 26, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sell 10 players for €450M, Barcelona set to sell 7 players this summer and more LaLiga news: 28 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 5 highest paid players in La Liga
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid accept €150 million bid for superstar, Barcelona superstar desperate to leave club and more: Transfer Roundup, 30 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign €102 million Real Madrid target, Real Madrid launch stunning bid for Cristiano Ronaldo replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Transfer News : Neymar to join Real Madrid on one condition, Lionel Messi asks Barcelona to not sign transfer target and more - Transfer Roundup, 5 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona legend set to replace Valverde, Real Madrid to announce major signing in 2 weeks and more La Liga news: 13 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sell Philippe Coutinho to sign German superstar, Real Madrid plotting to sign £155 million superstar instead of Eden Hazard and more: Transfer Roundup, 23 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us