Kylian Mbappe's shocking condition to join Real Madrid, Barcelona want £106M Manchester United target and more La Liga news: 3 June 2019

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

All the top La Liga news in one place!

Mariano Diaz not looking to leave Real Madrid this summer

The future of Mariano Diaz was a big doubt after the arrival of Zinedine Zidane. The striker was re-signed to put pressure on Karim Benzema, but he failed to do it at any point in the season.

Benzema, meanwhile, got back to goalscoring ways and managed to help Real Madrid in a lot of games. Reports suggested that Zidane had made a decision to stick with the Frenchman and was ready to let go of Diaz this summer.

The striker, however, has other plans. While talking to Marca, the Dominican striker not only confirmed his intentions to stay, but was also confident that next season would be his breakthrough at Real Madrid. “I am going to stay here, this is my team,” the former Lyon striker said in his interview with Marca.

“My idea is to continue in Madrid, in my team. I want to show what I came here to do and I want to win many titles. I fought hard to get Real Madrid. I have worked hard, I have always wanted this as a child and now that I am here I will try to do my best to play in the best team in the world.”

“It has been a difficult season for everyone. And this is always the case. The press is always there in that sense and it is a thing that must be accepted. It has been complicated because we have not achieved the objectives, but now it is time to think about the next one, which is the important one, and to try to win as much as possible.”

