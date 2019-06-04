×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe's shocking condition to join Real Madrid, Barcelona want £106M Manchester United target and more La Liga news: 3 June 2019

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
5.44K   //    04 Jun 2019, 00:49 IST

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

All the top La Liga news in one place!

Mariano Diaz not looking to leave Real Madrid this summer

The future of Mariano Diaz was a big doubt after the arrival of Zinedine Zidane. The striker was re-signed to put pressure on Karim Benzema, but he failed to do it at any point in the season.

Benzema, meanwhile, got back to goalscoring ways and managed to help Real Madrid in a lot of games. Reports suggested that Zidane had made a decision to stick with the Frenchman and was ready to let go of Diaz this summer.

The striker, however, has other plans. While talking to Marca, the Dominican striker not only confirmed his intentions to stay, but was also confident that next season would be his breakthrough at Real Madrid. “I am going to stay here, this is my team,” the former Lyon striker said in his interview with Marca.

“My idea is to continue in Madrid, in my team. I want to show what I came here to do and I want to win many titles. I fought hard to get Real Madrid. I have worked hard, I have always wanted this as a child and now that I am here I will try to do my best to play in the best team in the world.”
“It has been a difficult season for everyone. And this is always the case. The press is always there in that sense and it is a thing that must be accepted. It has been complicated because we have not achieved the objectives, but now it is time to think about the next one, which is the important one, and to try to win as much as possible.”
1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Kylian Mbappe Mariano Díaz Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News
Advertisement
Real Madrid to announce 2 signings next week, Los Blancos target desperate to join Barcelona and more La Liga news: 31 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona hijack Real Madrid target for €30M, Los Blancos make shock bid for Man Utd target and more La Liga news: 1 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign top Manchester United target, Real Madrid plan 5 Galactico signings, and more LaLiga news: 7 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Transfer News : Neymar to join Real Madrid on one condition, Lionel Messi asks Barcelona to not sign transfer target and more - Transfer Roundup, 5 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona superstar set for shock exit to join PSG, €70 million Barcelona target chooses to join Real Madrid and more: LaLiga Transfer News, 20 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid reports: Madrid scout Barcelona target, Zidane says 'yes' to 24-year-old forward and more – April 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sell 6 players, PSG eye €210M move for 3 Real Madrid stars, and more La Liga news: 14 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Transfer news: £135 million superstar willing to take pay cut to join Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United to pull off stunning swap deal and more, 1 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona make stunning Coutinho + cash bid, Real Madrid make record bid to sign defender and more La Liga news: 29 May 2019 
RELATED STORY
Neymar to join Real Madrid on one condition, €220 million Barcelona duo set for shock exit and more: Transfer Roundup, 28 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us