Lionel Messi picks Barcelona's next manager, Real Madrid make stunning move for €65M defender and more La Liga news: 30 May, 2019

Ramos and Messi are caught in different situations

Sergio Ramos going nowhere

Florentino Perez dropped the bomb on Real Madrid fans earlier this week by revealing that Sergio Ramos is looking to leave for China. The club president said Ramos and his agent informed him about a ‘very good offer’ from an unnamed Chinese club but the club could not pay a fee.

“I told Ramos that it was impossible for Real Madrid to let their captain go for free!” said Perez. Reports immediately started that Los Blancos were open to selling him this summer and Manchester United were keen on signing him.

Ramos has now broken his silence and confirmed that he did talk to the president about the offer from China. However, he revealed that he was not keen on leaving the club and wanted to retire at the Bernabeu.

“It is true that I have an offer from China on the table, I will not lie about it. My dream is to retire here,” said Ramos

“At no moment did I consider going to China. Yesterday I went to see the president to make everything clear. I told the president that I would never go to a team that could compete with Real Madrid. If one day I go then it is because I think my body does not allow me to give a high level.”

“I am the captain of Real Madrid and I feel very loved and supported by my team-mates. I'm not looking to renew [my contract]. I am happy with what I have. People always think it's a strategy to earn more, but it's the opposite.”

Real Madrid have already signed Eder Militao as the ideal replacement for Ramos but are still lining up moves for other possible replacements as well.

