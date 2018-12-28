£66M star agrees to join Barcelona, Real Madrid eye €70M rated midfielder and more La Liga news – 28th December 2018

Messi would love Neymar back!

Messi would love Neymar back at Barcelona

Neymar left Barcelona for PSG in 2017 and rumours were that he left on bad terms. The Brazilian spoke to the French side behind the Catalan side's back and that had left the board and the fans fuming.

The Brazilian, however, has come back to the training ground a lot of times and posted photos with his former teammates. Now taking into account the rumours of him moving back to Spain with Barcelona and Real Madrid linked, Lionel Messi has revealed that he would love to work with Neymar again. In an interview with Marca, he said:

“I think it is complicated how Neymar would leave PSG. We would love it if he came back for what he means as a player and in the dressing room. We’re friends, we had some good experiences together and others not so much. But PSG are not going to let Neymar walk away.”

Rumours are going around that Neymar has a release clause at Paris Saint-Germain and any club can activate it. Others suggest that he is keen on leaving the Ligue 1 side as he is being overshadowed by Kylian Mbappe.

Messi not interested in Ronaldo's challenge

The Argentine has had a very interesting conversation with Marca, revealing a lot of interesting things. One big point to note was his reply to Cristiano Ronaldo's challenge of playing in Serie A.

The former Real Madrid star issued an open challenge to Messi and wanted the Argentine to prove himself in Italy. But the Barcelona star has smartly rebuffed the challenge and said that he is happy where he is. He said:

"Accepting Ronaldo's challenge to join Italian football? I don't need any change. I'm at the best team in the world. My challenges are renewed year after year. I do not need to change teams or leagues to set new goals. I am at home and I do not need to change."

