Real Madrid to sign 3 players this week, Barcelona eye €160M deal with Manchester City and more La Liga news - 2nd January 2019

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 2.43K // 02 Jan 2019, 19:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

All the latest La Liga news in one place!

Ernesto Valverde not sure of Barcelona future

The future of Valverde at Barcelona is in doubts after the manager himself said he doesn't know if he will remain at the club. The 54-year-old took charge last season and won the Spanish league title but was unable to deliver in the Champions League.

This season, they are on course to retain the title but the manager is still not sure if he will remain. Talking to Barcelona TV, Valverde said, “Next season? I do not know my future or what I will be doing at that stage.”

“In football, you never know what will happen, things are fluid and you can never allow yourself to think in the long term. When you are in this business, two months is a very long time, thoughts and feelings change on individual results – if you win things are great if you lose everyone is sad and talking about you,” added the manager.

Reports suggest that a section of the fans are not happy with the manager's tactics and want him to be replaced at the end of the season. Adding fuel to it, Valverde said, “I want everyone to be happy with my work and the work of my staff and my players, but in football, there are no guarantees. If we do not meet our objectives – domestically and in Europe – people will look at the Coach, it is the way things are.”

An ITK on Twitter, who has got a lot of transfer right, hinted last week that Valverde's future at Camp Nou was in doubts. He mentioned that the manager was looking to leave and that has now been confirmed by Valverde himself.

Ernesto Valverde is thinking of leaving #Barcelona at the end of the season. The Catalan side are looking to bring back Pep Guardiola from #ManCity. — Agent Córdoba (@AgentCordoba) December 31, 2018

Additionally, Agent Cordoba, the ITK, also mentioned that Barcelona board were looking to bring back Pep Guardiola from Manchester City. The former Barca and Bayern Munich manager has not been able to replicate what he did last season and the Calatan side want to offer him an escape route from the criticism he is bound to get in England.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement