La Liga News: “We don’t fear Messi”- claims Atlético Madrid boss Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid Training And Press Conference Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone

What is the story?

Ahead of their crucial La Liga fixture against Barcelona, the Atléti manager Diego Simeone has claimed that they don’t “fear” the little Argentine magician.

He has also hailed the work that Ernesto Valverde, the veteran Barcelona manager has done in the last two seasons with the Catalan giants.

In case you didn’t know….

Atlético Madrid will be heading to the Camp Nou, trailing eight points behind Barcelona who are currently sit at the summit of the La Liga table. With just eight games to go, this might be Atléti’s last chance to swing the pendulum in their favour and cut the gap to just five points.

Whereas, Barcelona will like to extend their eight-point lead to a maximum eleven and secure the La Liga title at the beginning of April by beating the Los Colchoneros.

The Catalan giants will once again be hoping for a Messi masterclass at the Camp Nou as the Argentine magician is looking at the peak of his powers.

The Barcelona captain took his tally to 42 goals in just 39 appearances this campaign across all competitions, while he is also leading the European golden shoe race with 32 goals in 28 matches in La Liga.

The heart of the matter…

When asked about Lionel Messi in the pre-match press conference (via Goal), Simeone told:

"The word isn't 'fear', but respect.”

Diego Simeone was also captivated by the “quality” that Lionel Messi possesses from the set piece situations.

He has also hailed his opposite number Ernesto Valverde.

"There is a seniority Barcelona have, and what I would call the incredible work the coach is doing, keeping them alive in three competitions.” he added.

What’s Next?

Diego Simeone will be hoping to beat Barcelona this weekend for the first time in La Liga as he failed previously in the last 14 occasions.

