La Liga president believes PSG and Manchester City are a 'big problem' as he speaks out against the idea of a European Super League

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 50 // 27 Aug 2019, 11:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

La Liga president Javier Tebas has reiterated his opinion on super clubs like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, calling them a "big problem" for European football as reports of a 'European Super League' continue to intensify.

In case you didn't know...

Talks of a new league called the European Super League has been rife after German publication, Der Spiegel, revealed that a number of big clubs have been mooting the idea of a league that would feature Europe's top clubs.

This could mean that the UEFA Champions League and domestic leagues will risk losing out on the continent's best clubs as the entire football structure would be changed.

The consideration is believed to have arisen as super clubs like Manchester City and PSG, which are backed by billionaire owners, have undergone a sharp rise in power in recent years.

In an attempt to counter big-spending, UEFA put together what is now known as Financial Fair Play, a 'solution' which has resulted in the ban of clubs like AC Milan from the Europa League. Manchester City have also been fined for breaching the regulations, while PSG have been probed by the organisation a number of times.

The heart of the matter

Tebas, who has always been vocal about his discord towards the rise of super clubs, has once again hit out on the trend, claiming that it will have adverse effects on football in the future.

Speaking in an interview with Marca, he said,

"The problem of teams like PSG and Manchester City is the big problem of European football. Why? Because they have companies backing them that don't care if they lose money.

"The other big clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich try to compete so that their best players don't leave.

Advertisement

"That's why ideas like the European Super League come in, which would be a big mistake and other proposals that would end up harming the football industry in general. Then these 'State Clubs' or those backed by some multimillionaire are the biggest danger to European football."

Tebas further claims that UEFA are not doing enough to limit the strength of the "state clubs." He said,

"No. You only have to look at an example: AC Milan have been thrown out of European competitions and PSG haven't.

"The Secondary Body of Economic Control at UEFA said that it had to revise PSG's sanction, PSG went over this decision and UEFA seem to have done everything possible to stop investigating.

"As for Manchester City, the things that they've done have been talked about but we don't know anything.

"There must be some change in the governing system of European and world football because football, apart from being a sport, is also an industry."

What's next?

The idea of a new mega league has been opposed by different sections of the football world, but it remains to be seen if anything can be done to stop the increasing resource disparity between clubs, a factor that would make the introduction of such a league impossible to avoid.