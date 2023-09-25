La Liga president Javier Tebas says Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid is not 100 per cent done for next season

La Liga president Javier Tebas has cast doubt on the certainty of Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid next season.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly set his eyes on the Paris Saint-Germain striker. As per SPORT, the superstar could join the Spanish giants as a free agent. Perez could even expedite his acquisition in January, with the Frenchman's contract expiring next summer.

Le Parisien (via SPORT) has revealed that the Parisians have not scheduled any discussions with Kylian Mbappe or his mother Fayza Lamari. It is believed that both parties are waiting for Perez's next move.

Amid these swirling rumors, Tebas has offered a measured perspective. During a recent interview with Movistar+ (via SPORT), he said:

"Convinced, no, but it is a destination for him, for sure. I think he's going to be in the league next season by 70 or 80 percent."

Real Madrid are keenly monitoring the situation as Mbappe nears the end of his contract. The 24-year-old French sensation has chosen not to exercise the option to extend the deal through 2025. Hence, he will be a free agent at the end of this season.

It is worth noting that Los Blancos had previously attempted a full-scale pursuit of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner last year, only for him to recommit to PSG. A move for Mbappe, should it materialize, would be massive for both Real Madrid and La Liga, reaffirming their status in world football.

However, Tebas's cautious remarks reveal that while the transfer may seem increasingly plausible, it is far from a foregone conclusion.

Real Madrid contemplating Mathys Tel as alternative to Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Defensa Central have reported (via Football Espana) that Real Madrid are weighing their options should their much-anticipated move for Kylian Mbappe fail to materialize next summer. One name emerging as a potential alternative is the highly talented Mathys Tel, currently at Bayern Munich.

Still a backup to Harry Kane at Bayern, Tel could view the Santiago Bernabeu as a more suitable stage for his blossoming career. As it stands, Real Madrid's interest in Tel, who has scored three goals in five substitute appearances this season, is in its preliminary phase.

The club's primary target continues to be Mbappe, whose current contract with Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire at the end of this season. Talks of a renewal between the 24-year-old French star and PSG are stalled. This deadlock leaves the door open for Madrid, who aim to capitalize on the situation by signing Kylian Mbappe as a free agent next summer.

The overarching sentiment within PSG is a resolved determination to not allow their marquee player to leave without financial compensation. This will amplify their efforts to secure him on a new deal.