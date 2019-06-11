La Liga Rumours: Barcelona agree €75m fee with Ajax for Matthijs de Ligt

De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie

What's the story?

According to reports, Barcelona have agreed on a €75 million fee with Ajax for star defender Matthijs de Ligt.

In case you didn't know...

Coming up through the ranks of Ajax's famed youth academy, De Ligt has enjoyed a sensational rise to fame over the past year, owing to his brilliant displays. The centre-back remains one of the most sought-after players in Europe, with several top clubs linked with a move for him.

In the recently concluded 2018-19 campaign, De Ligt led Ajax to the domestic double and also helped the Dutch giants to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. On the international front, the 19-year-old played a pivotal role for the Netherlands as they reached the final of the UEFA Nations League.

After losing 1-0 to Portugal in the final, De Ligt admitted that he is yet to make a decision on his future.

"I will go on vacation now.

"I am going to think about what’s best for me and then I will decide. I think it’s important for a young player to play, that’s the only thing I know."

Besdies Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Juventus have been linked with signing the youngster this summer.

The heart of the matter

It has been claimed that Barcelona now have a deal with Ajax for the young defender. The La Liga giants are willing to shell out €75 million for the player, with Ajax agreeing on the fee.

It still remains to be seen which club the player prefers as De Ligt himself admitted that he is not sure about his future destination. Earlier it was reported that PSG were the favourites to sign De Ligt as they were willing to meet the demands of the player and his agent Mino Raiola.

What's next?

If Barcelona do manage to rope in De Ligt this summer, it will be a huge signing for the Catalan giants.