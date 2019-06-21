La Liga Rumours: Barcelona offer PSG €100m plus Coutinho for Neymar

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 186 // 21 Jun 2019, 16:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - La Liga

What’s the story?

According to Catalan daily SPORT, FC Barcelona have offered Paris Saint-Germain €100 million plus Philippe Coutinho to bring back Neymar to the Nou Camp.

In case you didn’t know…

Coutinho became Barcelona's record signing when arrived at the Nou Camp from Liverpool in January 2018. Despite making an immediate impact upon his arrival at Barcelona, the 27-year-old struggled for consistency in the 2018-19 campaign.

The Brazilian star bagged 11 goals and 5 assists in 54 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants in the recently concluded campaign. As a result of his inconsistent displays, Coutinho has been linked with leaving Barcelona this summer.

On the other hand, Neymar spent four successful seasons at the Camp Nou before making his big-money move to PSG in 2017. He formed one of the strongest attacking trios with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez during his time at Barcelona, scoring 105 goals for the Catalan giants.

Despite tasting domestic success, the Brazilian forward has failed to make his mark on the European stage with PSG. Moreover, he has struggled with injuries since moving to the French champions. Neymar is missing Brazil's ongoing Copa America campaign with an ankle injury.

The heart of the matter

Neymar is willing to quit PSG and the Ligue 1 giants are also ready to offload their star forward if the right offer comes their way. Meanwhile, the Blaugrana hierarchy are trying to reduce the wage bill and offload a few of their players to make way for reinforcements.

According to the report, Barcelona are already in talks with PSG regarding Neymar's possible return to the Camp Nou. PSG wanted a staggering €300 million for the Brazilian but the Blaugrana board are well aware that Neymar's value has dropped since his move to the Ligue 1 giants.

The Catalan giants have instead offered €100 million plus Coutinho as a part of the deal. PSG prefer Coutinho and the deal could suit all parties involved.

What’s next?

It still remains to be seen whether Barcelona are able to lure Neymar back to the club this summer.