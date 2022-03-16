5 Greatest Midfielders in La Liga History

La Liga is home to some of the best footballers on the planet and arguably the two biggest teams in Real Madrid and Barcelona. Spanish football as a whole has contributed greatly to the sport. Spain and La Liga are synonymous with a possession-based style of play which focuses on short passes and space creation. A very good case in point could be the 'tiki-taka' style of football that the great Barcelona and Spanish teams of yesteryear were famous for.

The midfield is the most important cog in the machine when it comes to the Spanish way of football. La Liga has seen some of the best midfielders in the history of the game. The question naturally arises: Who were the top 5 midfielders in the history of La Liga, let’s take a look:

#5 Xabi Alonso

Alonso was a joy to watch at Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso is regarded as one of the most complete midfielders of his generation. His passing range was second to none and he was a smart creator of goals. His defensive workrate often went unnoticed, and he excelled in a deep-lying role where he could combine his gift of passing with defensive nuance. He was a set-piece specialist in his playing days and has scored many free-kicks and penalties over his career.

Alonso made his debut in La Liga for Real Sociedad in 1999 at just 18 years of age. He impressed at Los Txuri-Urdin and earned a move to Liverpool in 2004 where he won the UEFA Champions League the following year.

He returned to La Liga in 2009 when he signed for Real Madrid and became one of the most influential players there. He has won multiple trophies in Madrid, including one La Liga title, one Champions League trophy and two Copa Del Rey trophies. He has also won two back-to-back European Championships with Spain in 2008 and 2012 and the 2010 FIFA World Cup with them.

#4 Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez won the Ballon D'or in 1960

Suarez was perhaps the first global superstar to come out of Spain. He was an elegant playmaker who controlled the midfield for Barcelona from 1955 to 1961. He was the first Spanish footballer to win the Ballon d'Or in 1960.

Suarez had an incredible career during which he won two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies and two European Fairs Cups with Barcelona. He became the world's most expensive player in 1961 when he completed a move to Inter Milan for £142,000.

In 1964, his creativity helped Spain lift the European Championship, the first in their history. Suarez was hugely popular in Spain and around the world. He was nicknamed 'El Arquitecto' or 'The Architect' as he often orchestrated his team's attacking play.

#3 Luka Modrić

Modric is one of the greatest Real Madrid players of all time

Modric is the only active player on the list and perhaps the most underrated. At 36 years of age, he continues to be the engine for his team and delivers world class performances on a weekly basis. A complete player, Modric is an excellent dribbler and playmaker who also helps out with defensive duties. He is known for his incredible long shots and passing range.

Modric signed for Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. He initially struggled in La Liga and was even voted 'the worst signing in La Liga' in 2012. However, he slowly started to settle into his new team, quickly becoming one of the best players for Madrid.

In 2018, Modric broke the 10-year duopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or. He single-handedly took his national team, Croatia, to the FIFA World Cup final and won his third consecutive Champions League title with Los Blancos.

Modric has made over 420 appearances for the club and has formed a formidable partnership with Toni Kroos and Casemiro in Real's midfield. The trio won four Champions Leagues in five years, an unprecedented achievement.

#2 Xavi Hernandez

Xavi will alwasys be an incon in world football

Xavi was the embodiment of the Barcelona and Spanish style of play. A product of Barcelona's famous academy, La Masia, Xavi perfected the art of 'tiki-taka'. An extremely intelligent footballer, the Spaniard always seemed one step ahead of his opponents.

The 42-year-old was a master of finding space in tight areas and quickly interchanging passes with his teammates to open up the opposition defense. Xavi controlled the tempo of the game and dictated the play. He was the pivot through which Barcelona turned their defense into attacks. He formed a formidable partnership with Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta in Barcelona's midfield.

Xavi enjoyed an incredible career, winning La Liga a whopping eight times and the Champions League on four occasions. He had a decorated career with his national team making over 130 appearances, winning the European Championship twice and the FIFA World Cup once.

The 42-year-old was recently presented with the opportunity to continue his Barcelona legacy in November 2021. He was appointed manager of the club with the aim of guiding the club back to the top of world football.

#1 Andres Iniesta

Iniesta was a footballing genius

Andres Iniesta was a joy to watch; his fluid game, immaculate vision and effortless technique made him one of the best players to ever play the game. Iniesta was a product of the famous Barcelona academy, La Masia. He made his debut for Barcelona in 2002 aged just 18. He has won a staggering 29 trophies with his boyhood club.

Coached by Pep Guardiola, Iniesta was part of a Barcelona team between 2008 and 2012 which is perhaps the greatest club team in the history of the game. He formed an incredible partnership with Xavi and Lionel Messi and helped Barcelona dominate European football.

The diminutive midfielder has made over 670 appearances for the Catalan club. He won an astounding nine La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies and three FIFA Club World Cups with the Blaugrana amongst other honors.

Iniesta was regarded by many as the best midfielder of his generation. He finished third in the Ballon d'Or voting in 2010 after scoring the winning goal for Spain in the FIFA World Cup final against the Netherlands. Like Alonso and Xavi, Iniesta also won the same trio of international honors playing for La Roja. A true great of the game and perhaps the best Spanish player ever.

