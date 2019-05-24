La Liga Transfer News: Atletico poised to sign star Ajax winger

Ajax v Utrecht - Eredivisie

What’s the story?

David Neres has been a revelation this season as Ajax burst into the big picture this season with their heroics in the UEFA Champions League. The Brazilian youngster is now wanted by Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid in the upcoming transfer window for a transfer fee of around 50 million Euros.

In case you didn’t know..

The Rojiblancos will see a majority of their first team players depart with big names including Antoinne Griezmann, Diego Costa, Filipe Luis, Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez and Juanfran all set to leave. Therefore, Atletico are in the market to rebuild their squad and they have identified David Neres as an ideal candidate to secure the right wing.

The heart of the matter

If reports coming out of Spain are to be believed, the Atletico manager, Diego Simeone has himself requested the management for securing the services of AFC Ajax starlet David Neres who will come in for transfer fee of around 50 million euros. He has been instrumental to the Dutch side's success this season.

The Brazilian has been in scintillating form this season and has amassed 12 goals and 15 assists in 50 appearances for Ajax this year and has been selected over Tottenham's Champions League hero Lucas Moura and Real Madrid's fan favorite Vinicius Junior in the squad for Copa America this summer.

Reports claim that Rojiblancos have made the Ajax revelation their number one transfer target and will go down the wire alongside Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool to secure his services.

Liverpool who have already lost out on Julian Brandt to Borussia Dortmund and therefore will provide stiff competition to the Spanish giants for acquiring David Neres.

What's next?

If Atletico Madrid succeed in their pursuit of David Neres, Thomas Lemar and the current Ajax star could create havoc on the wings.