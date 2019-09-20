La Liga weekend preview | La Liga schedule

Kumar Shashwat FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 18 // 20 Sep 2019, 15:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Barcelona bag their first away win of the campaign?

The fifth match-week of La Liga commences on the 20th of September when Osasuna host Real Betis. The latter, after a change in manager, have endured a tough start to the season, meaning that they are languishing in 15th spot as opposed to challenging at the other end of the table.

On Saturday, Villarreal and Real Valladolid play the first encounter of the weekend with the former looking to build on their victory last week.

Thereafter, Levante and Eibar lock horns at the Estadi Ciutat de València in the afternoon kick-off.

Atletico Madrid welcome Celta Vigo to the Wanda Metropolitano in the succeeding encounter as Los Rojiblancos hope to put the loss against Real Sociedad behind them. Diego Simeone’s men, after three wins on the bounce, were on the end of an unfavourable result which brought their 100% record to a grinding halt.

Moreover, Atletico played out a 2-2 draw in mid-week against Juventus. Although the side displayed exemplary composure to snatch a point on Wednesday, they would be hoping for an upturn in fortunes on Saturday.

Defending champions, Barcelona play out the next fixture on Saturday when they travel to Granada. So far, the Blaugrana have only managed a solitary point on the road in the league, hence, Ernesto Valverde and his troops, buoyed by the return of Lionel Messi, would look for all three points.

RCD Mallorca are away to Getafe in the final game on Saturday and the latter will look to escape from the relegation zone as they find themselves in 18th spot after an unconvincing run of 3 losses and 1 win from 4 matches.

Espanyol and Real Sociedad raise the La Liga curtains on Sunday when the duo crosses swords at the RCDE Stadium. Sociedad come into the game on the back of a superlative performance against Atletico in a game they won 2-0.

Leganes and Alaves make the trip to Valencia and Athletic Bilbao respectively in the succeeding set of matches.

Advertisement

The match against Los Che holds considerable significance for Leganes, considering they remain the only team to have not opened their account yet.

The last game of the match-week involves table toppers, Sevilla and Real Madrid. Los Blancos have endured a turbulent start to the season and their woes were compounded with a listless display against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Thus, Zinedine Zidane and his charges would hope to set things right when they visit the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday.

Sevilla, on the other hand, have raced out of the blocks and find themselves perched atop La Liga, holding a one-point advantage over Atletico Madrid.

At this juncture, Sevilla, along with Real Madrid, represent two of the three sides to have not tasted defeat. Yet, that could change on Sunday with the pair going toe to toe.

Leaders @SevillaFC_ENG take on third place @realmadriden this weekend... 🍿



Who will end the weekend top of #LaLigaSantander?



🔝 _______________ 🔝 pic.twitter.com/JUl4VtMcau — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) September 20, 2019

Complete fixture list

Osasuna vs Real Betis

Villarreal vs Real Valladolid

Levante vs Eibar

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo

Granada vs Barcelona

Getafe vs RCD Mallorca

Espanyol vs Real Sociedad

Valencia vs Leganes

Athletic Club vs Alaves

Sevilla vs Real Madrid