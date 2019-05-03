×
Lacazette and Aubameyang help Arsenal beat Valencia

Alexander Bishop
CONTRIBUTOR
News
44   //    03 May 2019, 14:07 IST

Arsenal v Valencia - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: First Leg
Arsenal v Valencia - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: First Leg

Arsenal took on Valencia at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final on Thursday evening. The game ended 3-1 with the North London outfit as comfortable winners. Unai Emery's men are looking to secure Champions League football for next season by winning the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Valencia will look to utilize the all-important away goal at the return fixture this following Thursday. Should they succeed then they will be on their way to their first European final since 2004.

The game started with some sloppy defending from the hosts. Mouctar Diakhaby headed home in the 11th minute to give the visitors the lead. The lead was short lived as Lacazette converted from a pass by Aubameyang to make the scores level.

Goal-line technology ensured the Frenchman's 25th-minute header was given as Valencia keeper Murara Neto struggled to get a clean hand on the ball.

Chances were missed by both sides from then with Arsenal seeing the better of the run of play. Lacazette missed the two most note-worthy efforts with a mistimed header while in complete space in front of goal and a shot drilled straight at the keeper in a 1-on-1 situation.

Aubameyang added to the host's lead by heading home a cross from Sead Kolašinac in the final minute of the game. Arsenal come clear winners with their eyes set on the final which will take place in Baku.

Elsewhere cross-town rivals Chelsea struggled to take the lead against Frankfurt. They finished with a 1-1 draw in Germany, albeit the away goal puts them in a position of advantage. This competition is the only means of silverware acquisition for both London based clubs.

While the Gunners are hot favourites to progress they are sure to remember last season's semi-final defeat to Valencia's LaLiga rivals and eventual winners, Atletico Madrid.

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Valencia CF Football Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Leisure Reading
