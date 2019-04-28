LaLiga 2018/19: Barcelona 1-0 Levante: 3 players who helped Barca secure the win

FC Barcelona wins the La Liga again after beating Levante 1-0

Barcelona won the La Liga for the 26th time after beating Levante 1-0 with 3 games still left to play. The point difference between Barca and Atletico Madrid who sit at 2nd place increased to 9 points with a goal difference of 25. Celebrations were witnessed at the end of the game after all the players and coaching staff gathered in the field and cheered and sang along the fans. This was Barcelona's 8th league title in 11 years, also winning consecutively as they won it the previous year as well.

Ernesto Valverde penned down a strong starting eleven as he replaced only Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets with Ousmane Dembele and Arturo Vidal respectively. Interestingly, Rakitic took the Busquets role by playing just above the defence line instead of playing on his preferred right mid position where Vidal was playing. The team looked strong and balanced on the paper and was put out to test by Valverde.

The match started with high paced continuous attacks from both sides. Levante looked determined to delay Barca's party plans as they attacked with real strength and character. After the first 10 minutes of total frenzy, the match calmed down as the players settled. Barca started to play their definitive game by moving the ball around but the frequency of attacks looked to be the same.

Coutinho had a galore of chances in the first half to put Barca in the driving seat, but despite his sharpness and work rate during the match, he failed to make his mark on the scoresheet. He struck the post with a free-kick, tamed a header from point-blank into the hands of opposition goalkeeper and missed chances from open play. He could have been the Man of The Match, but lacked clinically and was eventually substituted in the second half by Lionel Messi.

Arthur and Rakitic played their general game in the midfield with top-class passing. Clement Lenglet had some sloppy moments when he gave away the ball to the opposition which led to an instant game chance, but Levante failed to make use of it. Dembele was sharp on the wings as he created many chances but missed some as well. Ter Stegen was at his regular best and got a clean sheet. So were Jordi Alba and Nelson Semedo who looked after the defence and joined the attack.

Levante played deadly football and gave Barcelona many jump scares. They were relentless in their attacking, putting every effort to ruin the night for Barca. Even after going behind, their willingness to attack did not go down and they went after Barca all the way to the final whistle.

This wasn't Barca's normal performance, instead, was a hard-earned victory and here 3 players who were responsible for the win:

#3 Arturo Vidal

Arturo Vidal commanded the game and enabled a win for Barcelona.

Arturo Vidal played one of his best games in the Barcelona shirt as he commanded the mid position from his passing. He was all over the pitch defending as well as driving the team forward. He was seen in the box multiple times in the first half, trying to either get the finishing touch or contribute in the move. He was active throughout the match and it was his sharpness that brought about the winning goal.

Suarez took a shot on goal from the right flank, by taking the ball onto his left foot, which was blocked by a Levante defender. The ball deflected 2 times before reaching the outer line of the box where Vidal was situated. He was sharp enough to snatch the ball before an opposition player, heading it onto the path of Messi who took 2 touches before finding the net.

Vidal's stats were quite impressive as he managed 87.3% pass accuracy, 2 key passes, 1 aerial duel, 1 interception and a game-high 6 tackles completed.

Vidal's assist was crucial for Barca in this match and the team would have struggled to regulate the game if it wasn't for the Chilean.

