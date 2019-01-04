LaLiga 2018/19: Best XI of the season so far

LaLiga is back!

After a short but somehow long winter break, Spain's premier competition will commence again this weekend. Each side has played 17 games thus far, and the next 21 rounds of fixtures promise to enthral us.

Barcelona leads the pack currently with 37 points, but Atletico Madrid is trailing them by just three points in second. Sevilla is two points further behind in third, and Real Madrid completes the top four with 30 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure has affected Los Blancos heavily, and the other stars have failed to step up. Barcelona, meanwhile, look on course to defend their title, and Ernesto Valverde will look forward to more of the same. In the absence of Real, other teams have stepped up.

The likes of Sevilla, Alaves, and Real Betis have impressed. The picture in the top half of the table is quite tight, and the battle for the top four is sure to be an interesting one.

Individually speaking, stalwarts like Lionel Messi, Daniel Parejo, and Antoine Griezmann have impressed, and so have some new faces like Pablo Sarabia and Brais Mendez. Let's take a look at the individual performers in more detail.

Here is the best LaLiga eleven of this season so far, solely based on the 2018/19 campaign.

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Oblak has marshalled a brilliant Atleti defence

Do you want a safe pair of hands? Call Jan Oblak.

The Slovenian international has taken his game to next level over the past year. He has been a major part of Atletico's water-tight defence, as they are mounting yet another title challenge.

Atletico have conceded just 12 goals in 17 games, which gives them the league's best defensive record. Oblak's save percentage is 75.5%, which is hugely impressive. He makes 2.4 saves per game, and he has improved Atleti's xG against by 4.97 goals.

Accurate positioning, great reflexes, anticipation, command over the penalty area- Oblak has it all. He has married the staunch backline in front of him to produce an incredible defence.

