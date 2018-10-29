LaLiga 2018/19, Matchweek 10: Team of the Week

The Camp Nou crowd ahead of El Clásico on Sunday

The past weekend in LaLiga produced several impressive results, as well as more than a few surprises along the way. This round of fixtures was headlined by Sunday’s El Clásico showdown at the Camp Nou, and the event certainly lived up to the massive hype.

The action began on Friday evening, with a late goal from Real Valladolid rescuing a point at home versus Espanyol. Both clubs have enjoyed fantastic starts to 2018-19, with Espanyol and Valladolid sitting fifth and sixth in the table respectively.

A positive showing at home for Girona against Rayo Vallecano started off Saturday’s games, moving the Catalan side up to 11th and away from relegation danger. Athletic Club and Valencia played to a 0-0 stalemate, something both squads have become frustratingly accustomed to. The two have combined for 15 LaLiga draws already in 2018-19.

Levante secured a place in the top ten thanks to a 2-0 win over Leganés. Celta Vigo showcased their attacking strengths at home versus Eibar, running out to a comfortable 4-0 triumph at the Balaídos. Atlético Madrid gained three points on Saturday evening in a win against Real Sociedad.

After an impressive victory at AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League, Sunday did not bring the same type of performance in LaLiga from Real Betis. Their scoring woes continued, this time in a 2-0 loss at Getafe.

The focus then shifted to the Camp Nou, as Barcelona returned to first place following their 5-1 thrashing of Real Madrid. The result featured a stunning second half and could be the match that ends manager Julen Lopetegui’s short spell with Los Blancos.

Despite giving up an early goal, Alavés defeated Villarreal to move into second place. The Basque side are only one point behind Barcelona. The weekend’s final game saw Sevilla deliver a 2-1 win at home against Huesca.

League matches return on Saturday, with Copa del Rey battles set for the coming days.

We take a look at the top players in LaLiga for Matchweek 10:

Goalkeeper: Oier Olazábal - Levante UD

Levante goalkeeper Oier Olazábal

Levante have been a competitive side, and goalkeeper Oier Olazábal has been at the heart of several victories. The 29-year-old recorded six saves in the club’s win against Leganés, earning his third clean sheet of the 2018-19 term.

