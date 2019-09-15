Laliga 2019/20: 3 talking points from Barcelona's thumping win over Valencia

Barcelona got back to winning ways after a string of disappointing results.

LaLiga resumed this weekend after a two-week-long international break. Holders FC Barcelona hosted Valencia CF in what was presumed to be a mouth-watering clash. Ernesto Valverde named La Masia prospects, Ansumane Fati and Carles Perez in the starting line-up. Also, fans got to see Arthur Melo, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong start together for the first time.

The match began with fireworks as the 16-year-old Fati scored within two minutes and provided a sumptuous assist to de Jong at minute seven. Kevin Gameiro pulled one back for the visitors as the game went into half-time two goals to one.

Right from the break, the Catalans looked positive and scored the third courtesy of Gerard Pique. Luis Suarez came on as a substitute after his injury sabbatical and joined the party to score two more for the Blaugranas. Maxi Gomez scored his first goal for Los Ches, unfortunately only a consolation as the match ended five goals to two.

Here are three talking points from the game:

#1 Ansu Fati, the gift that keeps on giving

Ansu Fati scored twice and assisted once in just three appearances for Barcelona.

Anssumane Fati scored once again for the Catalans, this time on his first start as a Barcelona player. He became the youngest player to score and assist in a LaLiga match. At just 16, Fati has shown maturity beyond his age and fits effortlessly into the tactical setup of Barcelona. Coming through the ranks of La Masia, he has learnt the Barca way of playing as shown by his perfect run for his goal.

Playing in front of 81,000 spectators at the Camp Nou, the youngster showed no signs of pressure. Oozing with confidence, he made terrific runs and always tried to take on a defender. His first senior team assist came as he took on Ezequiel Garay and cut in an excellent low cross for de Jong to tap into the net.

Not afraid to take his shots, he tested Jasper Cilleson on multiple occasions. Due to the adrenaline rush, he lost possession a couple of times as he tried to push forward. But, it is only natural that a winger squanders the ball while dribbling. Given his age, he is only going to improve and possibly become a vital player for Barcelona in the future.

