LaLiga 2019/20: Atletico Madrid's Predicted Starting XI against RCD Mallorca

Nnanna FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 10 // 24 Sep 2019, 13:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Club Atletico de Madrid v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Atletico Madrid looked like they started the season on a high note, winning their first three LaLiga games in a row, and drawing to Juventus in a Champions League group clash.

However, formerly unseen problems are beginning to get noticed within Los Rojiblancos. Easy games that they should have won without stress - especially against Getafe and Leganes - they scraped through at the end.

Even against Eibar, they were lucky to win the game 3-2. Since their game against Eibar at the beginning of this month, Atleti have not seen a win home or away.

Their inconsistencies were capitalized on by Real Sociedad who beat them 2-0. They ended up drawing to Juventus, and over the last weekend and had a stalemate against Celta Vigo.

One notable problem Diego Simeone will be looking to curb is Atletico's major difficulties in finding the net. Los Rojiblancos have managed a mere five goals in their last five La Liga games, and that is a rather appalling statistic for a top club.

Atletico are getting set to travel to RCD Mallorca's home Iberostar Stadium, where they hope to snatch a win from Los Bermellones. A strong win will surely give Atleti a confidence boost before their derby against Real Madrid, who are yet to lose in their last five La Liga games.

Mallorca would have home advantage on their side, as well as their need to find another win in what has been too long. After their win against Eibar, Mallorca have failed to win a match in the last four games.

Their fans will be clamouring for a strong upset to push them out of the relegation lurch and nearer to mid-table. Atletico will need to be, at least, on top of their game. While there isn't much chance for Mallorca to be serious underdogs, even a draw for Atletico will not reach the expectations of the Colchonero.

Without further ado, let's take a look at Atletico Madrid's predicted XI for their next game against RCD Mallorca.

Advertisement

Goalkeeper

Atletico Madrid v Juventus: Group D - UEFA Champions League

It is quite likely that Jan Oblak continues in goal for Atletico. The 26-year-old goalkeeper has been a strong rock for Los Rojiblancos, keeping three clean sheets in their last five La Liga games.

Antonio Adan doesn't look like he will usurp the position between the sticks from Oblak any time soon, except he has performed better in training and Simeone has a few tricks up his sleeve. However, this change is too unlikely.

Defenders

Atletico Madrid v Juventus: Group D - UEFA Champions League

On the right-wing, Kieran Trippier - who has arguably been one of Atletico's best players this season - will continue against Mallorca. While he has been quite consistent for Simeone, it doesn't look like the 29-year-old needs a rest at the moment.

On the other end, Renan Lodi would certainly be on the field, marauding down his flank, and distorting Mallorca's defensive shape. The 21-year-old picked up Atletico's only red card so far this season, but he has kept great form since then.

In the middle of the defensive line, Diego Simeone has more of a choice. It is most likely that either Felipe or Jose Gimenez - or even both - will be in the starting lineup. They have both been consistent in holding the backline firm and keeping Atletico's shape.

Younger players like Mario Hermoso will offer a lot of competition for those starting spots, and there is a possibility that he could start the game. Stefan Savic is also quite capable, and will likely start alongside either Felipe or Jose Gimenez.

Midfielders

Club Atletico de Madrid v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

There is a chance that Joao Felix will start in the right midfield position. With players like Thomas Lemar still unfit to play, and Alvaro Morata ready to take Felix's position in centre-forward, the 19-year-old will likely start wide on the right.

On the left midfield, Koke will continue without much competition. The 27-year-old has been consistent for Atletico, starting five games on that wing.

In the middle of the park, Saul Niguez looks most likely to continue, perhaps alongside Thomas Partey. Vitolo will offer substitution options as he has in former games, along with Hector Herrera. Diego Simeone may wish to rotate a little in this position, which could see Vitolo starting the game instead.

Forwards

Club Atletico de Madrid v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

In the final front two, Alvaro Morata will be taking up his spot alongside Diego Costa, finally fit after a short spell on the sidelines.

Simeone will be hoping that Diego Costa finally opens his scoring account for the La Liga season. Morata may already have scored, but he will hope to put another against Mallorca, and give him the required confidence boost to face Real Madrid.

Simeone's Atletico have had many chances but few goals, and this is due to poor finishing and lack of clinical expertise in the final third. Atleti fans can only hope that Simeone has sorted this defect out tactically.