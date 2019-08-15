LaLiga 2019-20: 5 Players who'll be crucial for their teams on Matchday 1

Sreeram Krishnaswamy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 772 // 15 Aug 2019, 22:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann: Another bromance?

LaLiga 2019-20 kicks off tomorrow at the San Mames as holders Barcelona visit Athletic Bilbao away from home. Barcelona won the league title comfortably last season and would look to get off to a winning start this time around as well.

The reigning LaLiga winners are unbeaten in their last 10 games on matchday 1. The last time a reigning Champion failed to win the first game was way back in 2008/09 when Madrid lost to Deportivo at Riazor.

The big news from Barcelona is that Lionel Messi will potentially be unfit for the opener. The Barcelona captain is recovering a calf strain and possibly won't be risked for the opening game.

Messi missing shouldn't make a huge difference in terms of our excitement for the start of the battle for Spanish supremacy. A lot of new players have joined LaLiga, a lot of exciting youngsters, proven game-winners, all clubbed together give us a huge pool of players to keep an eye out for.

We present you five players to keep an eye out for on Matchweek 1 of LaLiga.

#5 Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard will be looking to make a mark in LaLiga

To start us all out, we have an exciting young talent, who is going to play his first LaLiga game come Saturday. Martin Odegaard, whose parent club is Real Madrid, is loaned to Real Sociedad for the full season, as the Norwegian will look to build upon the successes he enjoyed at Vitesse last year.

Odegaard is a natural attacking midfield player and would fit just fine in a 4-2-3-1 system that Sociedad can employ. He is surrounded by other good players in the attacking half too, including Adnan Januzaj, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Alexander Isak.

The prime reason to keep an eye out for Odegaard is, no doubt, his footballing capability. The secondary reason is to judge his transition from the Netherlands to Spain and look at his impact in the Spanish game. Add to that the prospect of seeing his linkups with Oyarzabal, and the faceoff against Dani Parejo, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Guedes - this one will be a great watch.

1 / 5 NEXT