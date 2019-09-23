LaLiga 2019/20, Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid: 4 Talking Points

Karim Benzema scored the game's only goal

On an evening that Sevilla would've smelled blood considering Real Madrid's recent performances, Los Blancos nicked all three points with a rare gritty performance. It puts them in second place, level on points with Athletic Bilbao but trailing on goal difference.

To put the size of that win in perspective, Real Madrid hadn't taken a single point from their previous four visits to Sevilla but have put their Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan nightmare behind them with this win.

Going into this game, Sevilla had conceded only three shots on target in four games, and only one goal in the league. Real Madrid managed four shots on target in this game alone and Karim Benzema managed to convert one of them which was enough to clinch the points.

This win shines particularly bright when looked at in the context of results around the league that has seen Barcelona lose and Atletico Madrid draw in games that they should've ideally won. Nonetheless, given the negativity around the club, Real will appreciate the positive result.

#4 Ocampos shines

There was plenty to appreciate about Sevilla on the night, but above all others stood Lucas Ocampos

There was plenty to appreciate about Sevilla on the night, but above all others stood Lucas Ocampos. While Jesus Navas provided an early threat for the home side, the more consistent problem for the Real Madrid defence was the Argentine.

He repeatedly took on Ferland Mendy and won that personal battle. His deliveries in the box were also largely on the money, but Sevilla's forwards didn't attack the right areas. On one occasion, Luuk De Jong got on the end of a cross from little more than six yards out but his effort was well wide.

As the game progressed and Sevilla got desperate, Ocampos kept winning his battles and banging in the crosses, but neither Hernandez nor De Jong were able to convert the chances. In fact, despite taking nine shots in the game, none of them were on target for Sevilla.

