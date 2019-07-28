LaLiga 2019/2020: 5 possible attacking combinations for Barcelona next season

Messi would be Barcelona's attacking talisman once again

Antoine Griezmann's arrival at Barcelona was one of the more protracted and controversial of the transfer window, and with reports of Atletico Madrid having taken Barcelona to the LaLiga authorities, the last could possibly not have been heard of this deal.

However, beyond the furor generated by his arrival, the 28-year-old is a player of undeniable quality, and if he performs at the level expected of him, Barcelona would undoubtedly count the gains of signing him despite the huge amount and shenanigans involved in getting the deal over the line.

His arrival however presents a tactical conundrum for Ernesto Valverde, as he must find a system which fits in Griezmann with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, while also maintaining a balance in the rest of the squad.

The attack of any team is crucial to its chances of success, as goals essentially win matches and attackers are the ones primarily charged with scoring them, and for this reason, Barcelona must get it right in this department if they are to reach their lofty ambitions for next season.

In this piece, we highlight five different attacking systems which Ernesto Valverde could deploy next season, as well as the attendant risks and rewards associated with each formation.

#1 Suarez leading the line in a classic 4-3-3

Griezmann would be deployed on the left of Barcelona's classic 4-3-3

This system is the most traditional Barcelona formation, and it has three forwards lining up ahead of a V-shaped midfield.

Griezmann's arrival would see him slot out wide in attack, and fans would be hoping his performance in this role would be more akin to that of Neymar in the famed 'MSN' trilogy than the struggles experienced by Dembele and Coutinho in the last two years.

The advantage of this system is that it has been tried and tested at Barcelona for the last decade.

When defending, Griezmann would drop back onto the left side of midfield, while Rakitic or Sergi Roberto cover for Messi on the right to form a mid-block 4-4-2.

When defending, Griezmann would drop back to midfield to form a mid-block 4-4-2

There are a number of drawbacks to this system, the first of which is that this is not Griezmann's best position, while there is also no guarantee that his fortunes in this role would be any different to that of Coutinho and Dembele.

