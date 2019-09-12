LaLiga 2019-20: Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid preview, match details, where to watch and more

Ume Elvis FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 18 // 12 Sep 2019, 14:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Club Atletico de Madrid v SD Eibar SAD - La Liga

With the September international break behind us, all the attention of football lovers turns to club action as teams around Europe resume hostilities across their respective domestic leagues.

One of the leagues which would garner a lot of attention is the Spanish LaLiga, with the clash between Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid being a major attraction. The match pits the form team of the league in Atletico Madrid against a Real Sociedad side that have been indifferent, and Diego Simeone's men would be going all out in a bid to get all three points.

Los Rojiblancos had a very productive transfer market, and they have begun to reap the dividends already. They currently occupy top spot on the standings and are the only side in LaLiga yet to drop points, having picked up three wins from three matches.

Real Sociedad on the other hand began their campaign with two impressive away results, first drawing 1-1 with Valencia and following that up with a 1-0 win over Mallorca. However, a 2-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao at San Mames halted their momentum heading into the international break.

The clash with Atletico Madrid would see Real Sociedad host the table toppers in their first home game of the season, while also representing an excellent opportunity for the Basque as Erreala to build on their current 13th place position on the log.

Kickoff details

Date - Saturday, 14 September, 2019

Time - 6:30 pm CET (Local time), 4:30 pm (GMT), 5:30 pm (WAT), 11:00 pm (IST)

Venue - Anoeta Stadium, Sociedad

Head-to-head record

Atletico Madrid have enjoyed plenty of success against Real Sociedad, winning six and losing just two of the last eight fixtures between the two sides in LaLiga.

Advertisement

However, it is pertinent to note that both of these reversals came away, so Real Sociedad can be hopeful of pulling off another victory and hand Diego Simeone his first defeat this season.

Total matches played - 24

Real Sociedad wins - 6

Draws - 2

Atletico Madrid wins - 16

Players to watch

Real Sociedad - Martin Odegaard

Nottingham Forest v Real Sociedad - Pre-Season Friendly

Martin Odegaard has come a long way from being the highly sought after wonderkid who was paid more than Sergio Ramos as a 17-year-old to ensure that he played for Real Madrid.

He has undergone loan spells since then, first with Heenreven and the Vitesse in the Ducth Eredivisie before joining Real Sociedad at the start of the current campaign.

The 20-year-old is exceptionally talented, and has shown flashes of brilliance so far in LaLiga - scoring the solitary goal to give Real Sociedad victory over RCD Mallorca on Matchday 2.

The clash against one of LaLiga's big guns gives him an opportunity to showcase his abilities on the big stage. He would undoubtedly score some points with his parent team if he can help down their title and city rivals.

Atletico Madrid - Joao Felix

Joao Felix in action for Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix became the most expensive signing in Atletico Madrid's history when the club paid the sum of €126m to sign him from Benfica after he had his breakout campaign last season.

The 19-year-old is a generational talent and has been tipped to take the world by storm this season.

The Portuguese international has one goal and an assist from the LaLiga games till date, and it was his opening goal on matchday 3 at the Wanda Metropolitano that helped kickstart the comeback victory over SD Eibar. Felix would be looking to build on that with more goals against Real Sociedad.

Betting odds

Real Sociedad win - 4.05

Draw - 3.20

Atletico Madrid win - 2.05

Bookmaker - Nairabet